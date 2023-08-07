One Dead And 40 Injured After Head-On Collision Between A Bus And A Motorcycle in Cadiz

By Chris King • 07 August 2023 • 17:46

Image of Guardia Civil officer. Credit: Emergencias 112/Twitter.com

A head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle in the province of Cadiz resulted in the death of the bike’s rider and left more than forty people injured.

The accident occurred at Km 58 of the N-340 near the Cádiz municipality of Tarifa, with the Comes company bus finishing up overturned at the side of the road. None of the passengers were seriously injured.

As reported by the 112 Andalucía Emergency Service the incident occurred at around 11 am. The coordinating centre’s operators started to receive calls informing them of an accident between the towns of Tahivilla and Facinas, on the lane heading in the direction of Tarifa.

The bus overturned as a result of the collision

As explained by witnesses, a bus operated by Comes had left the road and overturned onto its side. As a result, immediate medical assistance was requested for several clearly injured passengers, including the motorcyclist, who they reported had serious injuries.

112 immediately deployed Guardia Civil patrols to the location, along with medical teams from the 061 Health Emergency. They dispatched a Critical and Emergency Care Device (DCCU), with patrols from the Local Police also attending the incident.

On arrival, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the medics and Guardia Civil officers. No further information has been disclosed as to the identity of the deceased.

A request had been made to improve safety on this road

Last week, the local government in Tarifa requested – through a report sent to the Traffic Department in the province – the implementation of a series of urgent measures to improve safety on this same road in an effort to minimise traffic accidents.

It was proposed to change the existing discontinuous line in the Santuario de la Luz section for a continuous one that prohibits overtaking in that section. The placement of transversal lines that simulate speed reduction bands was also suggested.

A reduction in the maximum speed limit was requested in the section of the N-340 that runs between Km 81 and 75. It was recommended to lower it from the current 80 km/h to 60 km/h.