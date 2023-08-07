Proud Almunecar celebrates Carlos Rodriguez Cano for spectacular Tour de France performance

By Anna Ellis • 07 August 2023 • 9:50

Proud Almuencar celebrates Carlos Rodriguez Cano for spectacular Tour de France performance. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar y La Herradura / Facebook

Almunecar very proudly paid tribute to local cyclist, Carlos Rodriguez Cano, for his spectacular performance in the Tour de France 2023.

The cyclist finished fifth overall in his debut in this event at just 22 years old.

Major celebrations took place in the municipality on August 3 for its most outstanding cyclist after having completed another milestone in his brilliant sporting career.

The cyclist from Almunecar, Carlos Rodriguez Cano, showed promise from a young age when he joined the local BMX and Cycling Clubs where he was repeatedly proclaimed champion of Andalucia and Spain, both in the BMX and road cycling modality.

The cyclist continued to accumulate sporting successes that have hooked cycling to the people of Almunecar and fans from all over Spain.

Proud mayor, Juan Jose Ruiz Joya, confirmed: “I had the honour of receiving cyclist Carlos Rodriguez Cano in our beloved city. His arrival at the Town Hall balcony was a moment filled with joy and pride for all of us.”

“I handed the cyclist the city’s gold medal which is a symbol of our gratitude for so many glorious afternoons that he has given us in world cycling. Carlos is an example of constancy and overcoming and his humility left a mark on all present.”

The mayor added: “On behalf of the entire government team and the citizens of Almunecar, I want to express my sincere congratulations to Carlos Rodriguez Cano for his sporting achievements and for carrying the name of our city with so much pride.”

“He has given us wonderful moments and has demonstrated that with effort and dedication, dreams do come true.”

“I want to encourage all the children and young people of Almunecar to follow the example of Carlos, to be strong and constant in the pursuit of their goals. With his effort, he has shown that he can go very far and take the name of our beloved people to the highest.”

The mayor concluded: “Thank you, Carlos, for being an Almunecar ambassador and for inspiring us with your passion for cycling!”

“We are sure that your triumphs will not stop here and that you will continue to reap successes in your career.”