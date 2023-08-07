Scottish Fugitive Suspected Of Hiding On Costa Del Sol

By John Ensor • 07 August 2023 • 9:10

The search to locate Scotland’s most wanted man, suspected of hiding on Spain’s Costa del Sol, has intensified with the release of new EvoFIT images

Fifty-nine-year-old Derek McGraw Ferguson, known as Deco, is wanted for the murder of a waiter in Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow on June 28, 2007, writes Crimestoppers

Reward Offered For Information On Fugitive

Thomas Cameron was shot dead in the car park of his workplace, dying later at Stobhill Hospital. The authorities have long suspected Ferguson of hiding on the Costa del Sol, and sixteen years after the crime, new images have been released with Crimestoppers raising the reward to £10,000 (€11,640) for information leading to his arrest.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST) have enlisted the assistance of a Professor of Forensic Psychology and Professor Charlie Frowd at the University of Central Lancashire, who have utilised EvoFIT to create images of what Ferguson may look like today.

Suspected Of Hiding On Costa Del Sol

His trail has also led to Ireland, Portugal, and Turkey. In Spain, he has been specifically associated with Barcelona, the Balearic Islands, and the Andalusian coast. Ferguson has been speculated to be on the Andalusian coast, particularly in Calahonda and Marbella, with connections to the Kinahan. Inquiries are ongoing in various locations where he may have hidden over the last decade.

Detective Chief Superintendent Vicky Watson said: ‘Our officers have carried out painstaking enquiries and research over the years and are utilising revolutionary technology in our pursuit of Ferguson. The new images released are just one example of how we are combining cutting-edge investigative techniques with the results of our relentless investigation and intelligence collection.

‘I would like members of the public to look at these images and get in touch with the enquiry team if you recognise him and, most importantly, have information about his current whereabouts.

‘Officers have pieced together the recent movements of Derek Ferguson. I would now like to appeal directly to the local communities in the southern areas of The Netherlands, Barcelona, the south coast of Spain and the Balearic Islands to look at these images and get in touch if you have seen him or know where he is.’

Measuring between 5’2” and 5’6” in height, with noticeable baldness, portraits released in 2021 hinted that he may have had hair implants or worn wigs.

In the current images, Deco appears with a shaved head, possibly paired with a goatee or beard. He has a missing piece of his left ear, possibly retouched with plastic surgery, with a small scar on his right jaw line and tattoos on his forearms, including a heart and a dagger. He is believed to be using a false identity and masking his Scottish accent.