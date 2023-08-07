Sensational Report Claims Two Brit Holidaymakers Took Sunbed Off Spanish Woman By Force

By John Ensor • 07 August 2023 • 16:24

A story today has highlighted an incident which raises two questions: Has the annual competition for prime poolside locations gone too far? Or is it just sensationalist press reporting?

Sunbed wars are nothing new, it’s been happening for years and has even been parodied in commercials and comedy shows. However, a report on Monday, August 7, claims things have hit a new low, according to the Mirror.

This latest incident alleges that two British males, aged in their 30s and 60s, were involved in forcibly removing a 53-year-old Spanish woman from her sun lounger this afternoon. Reportedly, the incident led to a fierce confrontation over sunbed locations at an unnamed Fuerteventura hotel in the Canary Islands, Spain.

Spanish Report Picked Up By UK Media

According to Diario de Avisos, a local Spanish newspaper, the Canary Islands hotel was the scene of a ‘violent episode’ that brought ‘hammock wars’ to a head. ‘We were afraid,’ the Spanish family commented.

The husband of the assaulted woman reported that his wife went to the pool area with their two daughters, aged 18 and 22, while he napped. Though the woman ‘doesn’t know any English,’ she was on an unoccupied sun lounger when the two British men accused her of sitting in their place, berating her before the older man allegedly tipped the lounger over.

Local law enforcement arrived at the scene to defuse the escalating situation and separate the feuding parties. Witnesses at the pool immediately expressed outrage at the men’s actions. ‘I went down and two seconds later the Civil Guard arrived, which separated everyone,’ the husband told Diario de Avisos. The family asked to be relocated, citing fear, and vowed to lodge an official complaint upon returning to Albacete, seeking a medical report for injuries sustained to the woman’s ankle and back.

News Report Motivation

Over the past three months, sunbed skirmishes have erupted in popular holiday destinations from Spain to Greece, with the intense heatwave in southern Europe not deterring sun-hungry tourists from vying for the best poolside spots. Just a few days ago the UK media published articles

that highlighted a similar issue at the Hotel Parasol Gardens in Torremolinos.

The media is often accused of over-egging a story just to attract readers, and while news items don’t have to be of huge significance to actually qualify as news, the recent obsession with sunbeds calls into question their motivation.

Could it be an attempt to highlight deeper issues such as anti-social behaviour amongst tourists, or a more cynical approach for the sake of attracting an audience?