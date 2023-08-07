Stalin and Hitler: Forbidden Baby Names in Spain

By Lisa Zeffertt • 07 August 2023 • 14:07

Excited soon-to-be parents often approach the birth of their child with a name in mind for their new arrival, however, in Spain, there are certain names that are prohibited.

Article 54 of the Law of June 8, 1957, of the Civil Registry says, “Names that objectively harm the person, those that make identification confusing and those that mislead are prohibited.”

Names of Famous People

Names such as Osama bin Laden, Stalin, Lucifer, Judas, Cain and Hitler are expressly forbidden, as the law prohibits the use of names that have a negative historical connotation. According to the law, “names are prohibited if they are extravagant… or, in combination with surnames, are contrary to the decorum of the person”. The law also prohibits the full names of celebrities, such as Freddie Mercury. However, if the last name is the same as that of a celebrity, for example, Marta Sánchez or Alejandro Sanz. The law is modified from time to time, as there is a growing number of women named Shakira, after the Latin singer.

Nicknames are also forbidden in the Civil Registry. So, a boy cannot be officially named Pepe or a girl, Lola. Last names cannot be used as first names, therefore, names like Fernández cannot be given to a new baby.

Although unisex names are becoming trendy, the law also prohibits any name that causes confusion of the gender of the child, for example, a name such as Juan cannot be given to a girl, and Maria cannot be given to a boy.

Forbidden Fruit

Further restrictions prohibit parents from naming their children after an official brand or firm, such as Gucci, and from naming children after capitals, cities, or acronyms. Had their children been born in Spain, actress Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Chris Martin from Coldplay would not have been allowed to name their daughter Apple, nor would Kanye West and Kim Kardashian be able to name their child Chicago.

Two of a Kind

There is another prohibition in article 51 of the Civil Registry law dictating that siblings cannot be given the same name, therefore if a couple has a child named Juan, his brothers could not legally be named Juan or any name which is its equivalent translated into any other language, for example, its Russian equivalent, Ivan. The only exception is if a sibling of the same name has passed away.

Though it may seem restrictive when it comes to naming a child, the final decision comes down to the official at the civil register at the time of registration.