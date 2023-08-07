Unpaid Overtime Costs Spain 64,490 Jobs

By Lisa Zeffertt • 07 August 2023 • 10:37

Spain’s government forecasts 1.5 million new jobs and an unemployment rate under 10 percent by 2025 Source: voltamax

In the second quarter of 2023 and according to the results of a study published by the Active Population Survey (EPA) of the National Statistics Institute (INE), Spain could have created 64,490 jobs due to the high amount of unpaid weekly overtime.

2,579,600 hours of unpaid overtime have been accumulated each week during the second quarter of 2023, saving companies from creating 64,490 full-time jobs. Though this number of unpaid overtime has decreased by 6.99 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2023, it is part of a trend of declining unpaid overtime. A drop of 21.18 per cent was recorded between April and June 2022 and the same period in 2023.

The study shows that men work more overtime than women, with a total of 1,545,300 hours a week. Women worked around 1,034,300 unpaid hours in the second quarter of 2023.

The resulting loss of job creation affects the education sector the most, which ranks as the career with the highest number of unpaid hours per week (500,900), which could have created a possible 12,522 full-time jobs. Commerce and manufacturing sectors could have created a total of 7,200 jobs, followed by wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles with 6,4467 jobs, and hospitality with 5,962 jobs.

More than six million extra hours were worked weekly in Spain during the second quarter of this year, 42.8 per cent of which were unpaid.

The Worker’s Statute addresses overtime in article 35.5: “For the purposes of calculating overtime, each worker’s day shall be recorded daily and shall be totalled in the period fixed for the payment of the remuneration. Furthermore, a copy of the summary shall be delivered to the worker in the corresponding invoice.”

The Supreme Court, however, ruled that a record of the working day is only required when overtime is performed (Supreme Court Ruling 246/2017), this was later amended in 2018 when a daily record of workers clocking in and out of work became obligatory.

Though unemployment rates are dropping, with more than 21 million people employed in August 2023, the current rate stands at 11.6 per cent, its lowest level in 15 years, the rate is still higher than the European average According to Eurostat, rates haven’t been since August 2008. The lowest record of unemployment in Spain was 7.9 per cent in May 2007, before the financial crisis.

It remains to be seen whether the issue of unpaid working hours will be addressed by the future government.