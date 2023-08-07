Vox’s Decision Could Upturn Election Results

By Lisa Zeffertt • 07 August 2023 • 9:00

Vox's electoral setback in Spain disrupts the rise of far-right forces in the EU. Image: Twitter/@vox_es

Vox’s latest decision may upturn Spanish politics, after offering the votes of 33 Vox deputies in congress to Feijóo so that he can be sworn in as Prime Minister to prevent Spain from falling into “the hands of all the enemies of Spain.”

Sunday, August 6, Vox offered the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the possibility to govern Spain without demanding anything in return to prevent Spain from being governed by Pedro Sánchez along with a coalition made up of pro-independence Basque and Catalan parties, declaring a coalition between PSOE, Sumar, Junts, PNB, Bildu and the ERC “a government of national destruction”.

“The 33 Vox deputies would support a constitutional majority in the lower house that allows the formation of a government… Vox will not be anyone’s excuse or the impediment to avoid a government of those who seek to destroy the foundations of the Constitution”, Santiago Abascal proclaimed in a statement.

After the July elections, Abascal blamed Feijóo for failing to achieve an absolute majority between the two parties. With a lot of concern in Europe over the Popular Party’s (PP) association with the ultra-right-wing group, Vox, Abascal now believes that this will free up the possibility of making pacts with the PNV, the Basque Nationalist party

Next week, on August 17, the fifteenth legislature will begin and deputies have yet to resolve the issue of 30,303 invalid votes in Madrid, many of which included mail votes submitted by Spaniards residing abroad. The appeal to the Central Electoral Board was made by the Socialist Party but resulted in an additional seat to PP. Results are set to be announced on Wednesday, August 9.

“It is an advance in the direction, first, of recognizing the electoral results and the electoral victory of the Popular Party.” Feijóo stated in response to the action. After emphasizing that it is a recognition of the “victory” of his party in the last elections, he has proposed “a lone government of the PP based on a broad agreement.” Feijóo’s words are a nod to Vox and their latest decision, which could disrupt the results of the election.