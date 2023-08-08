Disabled Woman Left Behind At UK Airport Despite Being An Hour Early

By John Ensor • 08 August 2023 • 16:12

Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Credit: Opodelok/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Despite pre-booking for special assistance, and arriving earlier than requested a disabled woman and consequently, her family were badly let down due to mismanagement and a lack of common care.

A 38-year-old paraplegic woman, Joanne Vasey, had the shocking experience of seeing her plane leave without her from Liverpool Airport, even though she was there early on Friday, August 4, according to The Liverpool Echo.

Joanne was instructed to be at the special help point by 5:20 am for her 6:00 am flight. Being a wheelchair user due to a childhood car accident, she had reserved this support in advance for a trip to celebrate her nephew’s 20th birthday in Dublin. Despite being five minutes early, she was held inside the terminal until it was too late to board.

Let Down By Poor Organisation

She recounted: ‘We were told to go to the gate and someone would be there to help me on. We waited, and the lady came over and said the assistant would be with us soon. We stayed there, and we could see them boarding people on through the gate.’

‘We were still inside the terminal on the other side of the gate. The assistant came then and she said don’t worry, the plane will wait for you, they can’t go without you. She said she was the only one working and she had to board people on the plane and had been running around everywhere.’

‘She took us down to another door to go onto the runway to board the plane, and we were waiting for the ambulift. We could see the lift going to the plane. (The assistant) was on a radio and the next minute she said they’re not letting you on the plane.’

‘When we spoke to somebody else on the desk they said because the ambulift was late to the plane, the pilot had refused it.’

Joanne, who intended to visit attractions like the Irish Emigration Museum and Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, had to abandon her plans. Staff offered an alternate afternoon flight, but it would have left them with very little time in the city.

She expressed her disappointment: ‘If I was able-bodied, this wouldn’t have happened. It wasn’t our fault we missed the flight – we were there on time. You’re conscious of being in a wheelchair, and when something like this happens, it puts you off doing anything. You ask yourself if you would trust them again. I’m annoyed and I’m hurt.’

‘There’s a lack of care for people with disabilities. You’re just left until the end – and then it’s “no, you can’t get on.” We literally watched the plane take off as they took us back around.’

Ryanair Issue Statement Over ‘Abysmal’ Treatment

Ryanair, the airline Joanne had chosen, labelled the incident as ‘abysmal’ and subsequently rebooked her journey for the next day.

Ryanair stated: ‘It is unacceptable that special assistance at Liverpool Airport was not provided for this passenger. Liverpool Airport have failed to provide special assistance services booked by this passenger for their flight from Liverpool to Dublin (4 Aug) despite Ryanair paying for this service and as a result, this passenger missed their flight.

‘It is abysmal that Ryanair customers requiring special assistance are being let down by Liverpool Airport and we are working with them to ensure that this does not recur.’