Family Meal With Mushrooms Leaves Three Dead

By John Ensor • 08 August 2023 • 19:33

Mushrooms. Image: hiphoto / Shutterstock.com

A family gathering has led to three deaths and another fighting for their life after they ate a meal that contained mushrooms.

On July 30, five individuals were rushed to hospital after consuming a suspected poisonous mushroom dish at a home in Leongatha, Australia. Sisters Heather Wilkinson and Gail Patterson succumbed in hospital on Friday, and Ms Patterson’s 70-year-old husband Don passed away on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ian Wilkinson, 68, of the Korumburra local Baptist church, is in a critical condition, according to ABC.

The local healthcare provider, Gippsland Southern Health Service, confirmed another individual was admitted to Leongatha Hospital but was released shortly. Two children were also present at the meal but did not become ill.

Cook Questioned And Released

‘Because the homicide squad is investigating this matter it doesn’t automatically mean that the deaths are suspicious,’ Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas stated to reporters on Monday. He added, ‘At this point in time, the deaths are unexplained.’

The dinner was prepared and served by 48-year-old Erin Patterson, the daughter-in-law of one of the couples who ate the food. Despite being separated from her husband, their relationship remains friendly. Police have since searched her house and questioned her, before releasing her as investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Thomas revealed that the woman is a suspect because she cooked the dinner: ‘She hasn’t presented with any symptoms, but we have to keep an open mind in relation to this, that it could be very innocent, but again we just don’t know at this point.’

Common Practice Of Mushroom Foraging

Reportedly those who fell sick showed signs of having consumed death cap mushrooms, though this remains unconfirmed. The community has been cautioned against gathering wild mushrooms, with warnings to buy only from supermarkets.

South Gippsland Mayor Nathan Hersey and others have commented on the common practice of mushroom foraging in the area, and urged extreme caution. Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas stated she was being updated on the situation but was not considering legislation regarding wild mushroom foraging.

Detectives are collaborating closely with the health department and toxicologists from Austin Health, the organisation overseeing the Victorian Poisons Information Centre, while investigations are ongoing.