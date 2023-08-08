By Jo Pugh • 08 August 2023 • 15:19

Gandia wants to help and support lonely residents. Credit: Gandia Town Hall.

GANDIA has introduced a new project aimed at reducing loneliness among the elderly population.

The deputy councilor for health, Liduvina Gil presented the “Radars” programme on Tuesday, August 8.

It is a joint initiative between the council and Gandia health department to alleviate the effects of unwanted loneliness and prevent risky situations for the elderly.

Through the programme, an operation will be launched with the neighbours, businesses, pharmacies, volunteers, organisations and facilities of Gandia, with the aim of transforming the neighbourhoods into humane, safe, participatory and supportive communities.

Gil stated there has been an increase in the prevalence of unwanted loneliness and social isolation in the elderly following the Covid pandemic.

Loneliness has a negative impact on people over sixty-five years of age and on their life expectancy, as it can cause sleep disorders, fatigue, coronary diseases, nutritional problems and more.

“This situation leads us to reconsider, rethink and plan new public policies to attend to this new reality, which guarantees dignified, happy and quality living conditions for all elderly people,” said Gil.

Faced with this situation, Radars addresses the unwanted loneliness of the elderly by involving the whole community, creating a sensitive and respectful network from which the elderly can re-engage in collective life.

The programme will include the referral of elderly people in situations of social isolation from health and social care professionals.

It will involve the community, by asking neighbours and tradespeople to report situations of loneliness.

A network of volunteers will be created, who will receive training and be in charge of maintaining contact with the people referred to the programme, as well as accompanying them if necessary.

Gil explained that either by request or through the detection network, the elderly can become part of the programme and interact with the volunteers.

Based on their situation, a specific programme or activity will be proposed in order to improve their situation or provide a solution to their needs.

“We believe that it is a necessary programme and that the town halls must provide a solution to unwanted loneliness. In September we will begin to launch the programme and we hope that it will have a good response that will allow us to help people who are alone” concluded Gil.