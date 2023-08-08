Google Faces Million-Dollar Lawsuit For Illegally Tracking ‘Incognito Mode’ Browsing Activity

By Chris King • 08 August 2023 • 18:55

A judge in California rejected Google’s request for a summary judgment in a lawsuit filed by users who alleged that Big Tech illegally invaded the privacy of millions of browsing the internet.

The users who sued Google claimed that the company’s analytics, tools and cookies tracked browser activity while in ‘Incognito Mode’.

They pointed out that Chrome claimed it did not save browsing history, cookies, site data or information entered in forms while in this particular browsing mode.

“Taken as a whole, a triable issue exists as to whether these writings created an enforceable promise that Google would not collect users’ data while they browsed privately”, is written in the Chrome privacy notice, Privacy Policy, Incognito Splash Screen, and its Search and Browse Privately Help page, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers pointed out.

A Google spokesperson responded

In response to this claim, José Castañeda, a spokesperson for Google, told The Verge: ”We vigorously dispute these claims and will vigorously defend ourselves against them. Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the option to browse the Internet without your activity being saved on your browser or device”.

He continued: “As we clearly state each time you open a new Incognito tab, websites may collect information about your browsing activity during your session”.

The judge mentioned another argument

However, another issue that runs counter to Google’s arguments was mentioned by Judge Rogers during the hearing yesterday, Monday, August 7.

She pointed out that the plaintiffs have evidence that the browser “stores users’ regular and private browsing data in the same logs and uses those mixed logs to send users personalised advertisements”.

Furthermore, “If the individual data points collected are anonymous when aggregated, Google may use them to ‘uniquely identify a web surfer with a high probability of success'”.

Following such vulnerability towards user privacy, measures are necessary to address the continuous collection of private data by Google. On the other hand, it is important to mention that this lawsuit was filed in 2020, seeking ‘at least $5 billion in damages’.