Malaga’s Mayor Insists No Further Drought Measures Are Needed At This Moment

By Chris King • 08 August 2023 • 22:11

Image of hands under an empty tap. Credit: PhilipYb Studio/Shutterstock.com

THE mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has assured that no further measures are needed ‘for now’ in relation to the drought.

This Tuesday, August 8, the measures announced by the City Council to cut off the water in the showers come into force, although the footbaths will remain in place.

‘We have enough reserves’, he defended, sending a message of calm to the population of his city. However, he urged citizens to use ‘prudence’ because ‘water must be treated as the scarce resource that it is, a limited resource, it is not unlimited’.

Defending the capital of the Costa del Sol, the mayor insisted: ‘Right now there is no need to make any special restrictions with the data we have’.

Water-saving measures were launched last week

Last week, the Malaga City Council launched new water-saving measures in compliance with the recommendations passed to them by the Commission for Drought Management of the Hydrographic Demarcation of the Andalucian Mediterranean Basins (DHCMA).

Cutting off the water in the showers from this Tuesday in the city’s parks and gardens will reduce by half the 15 per cent of drinking water used for irrigation. Also, closing the water park on Calle Pacífico is another of the measures adopted.

As a result, the capital joins other municipalities in the province that have already taken measures to cope with the ongoing drought situation.

The El Atabal desalination plant provides water to other towns

De la Torre also pointed out that via the El Atabal desalination plant: “We have endured, and continue to endure, on the issue of water supply. Not only that, we provide water to the Axarquía, 300 litres per second, to Rincón de la Victoria and part of Vélez-Málaga, based on the operation that was carried out in 2005′.

He stressed that: ‘Today we can manage a period of drought with more management capacity, holding up better, thanks to that operation’.

The politician insisted that: ‘It is necessary to remember this because it is very important in the scheme we are in. It was unthinkable that Malaga would be able to provide water to La Axarquía in a situation of drought if it wasn’t for what was done’.

‘We thought it appropriate to make a gesture also to those who today have restrictions’, De la Torre stated, as is the case in the Axarquia area, alluding to the measure of cutting off the water supply to the showers, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.