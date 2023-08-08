Man In UK Suffers ‘Mystery’ Illness After Suffering Cat Bite

By John Ensor • 08 August 2023 • 13:28

A medical case was made public yesterday that raises the question: could a domestic cat harbour an undiscovered species of bacteria with the potential to cause severe illness in humans?

A recent report has given details of an unnamed 38-year-old man, medically described as obese, who was bitten by a cat and later required urgent medical intervention to remove infected tissue from his hand and arm, in a case that puzzled medical professionals, writes LBC.

Initially, Just A Cat Bite

The man initially visited A&E, complaining of a painful bite. The attending medical staff administered antibiotics and a tetanus injection before discharging him.

However, a day later, he recognised something was still terribly amiss with his hand and arm. Returning to the hospital, doctors discovered that several of his fingers were significantly swollen. They conducted surgery to extract some of the infected tissue from his hand and fingers and administered three additional types of antibiotics. The treatment, conducted in 2020, was successful, but the underlying cause left the medical team perplexed.

Bite Revealed Previously Unknown Bacteria

A swab was taken from the infection, revealing an unknown organism bearing resemblance to the Streptococcus bacteria, often linked to ailments like meningitis. But the swabs suggested that the specific bacteria was a new microbe that had never previously been recorded – possibly a ‘distinct and previously undescribed species,’ as researchers put it.

This peculiar case was documented in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, in a collaborative paper by scientists from Cambridge, Imperial College, and the UK Health Security Agency.

The research team emphasised that the incident underscores the role of cats as potential sources of yet undiscovered bacterial species with the capability to infect humans.

Cat bites are notoriously perilous. In all situations, individuals are urged to promptly cleanse wounds from feline bites with soap or salt and seek medical attention without delay.