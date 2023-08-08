Murcia’s Swimming Pools Go Smoke-free

By Catherine McGeer • 08 August 2023 • 16:50

Fostering Healthy Habits: Murcia's Drive for Smoke-Free Zones Image: Shutterstock/ Igor Link

IN a bold stride toward a healthier and smoke-free environment, the City Council of Murcia is pioneering a visionary initiative that promises to redefine public spaces for the well-being of its citizens. Four prominent swimming pools, including Alquerías, Corvera, Murcia Parque, and Sangonera la Seca, are set to transform into ‘smoke-free spaces’ as part of an innovative pilot program. This endeavour, driven by the collective efforts of the departments of Social Welfare, Family and Health; Urban Development and Smart City; and Sports, demonstrates Murcia’s unwavering commitment to nurturing healthy habits while safeguarding the health of its people.

A Breath of Fresh Air: Murcia’s ‘Smoke-Free Spaces’

With the ultimate aim of dissuading smoking initiation among minors, curbing the onset of smoking in young individuals, and cultivating an atmosphere of overall well-being. The strategic plan involves the allocation of designated smoking areas, carefully positioned away from zones frequented by children, teenagers, and the elderly, ensuring that leisure and health coexist harmoniously.

Moreover, the initiative’s scope extends to parks and gardens, with the Malecón and Salitre taking the lead in implementing smoking zones. Additional zones will be introduced in sports centres including José Barnés, La Vega, and Infante Juan Manuel. By strategically placing smoking areas and ensuring their proper signage, the City Council is creating a seamless blend of healthy leisure spaces and designated smoking spots.

Espacios Municiplaes Libres de Humo de Tabaco:

✔️Proteger Salud

✔️Fomentar q los menores no asuman como normal el consumo de tabaco

✔️ Retrasar la edad de inicio

✔️ Comparibilizar el disfrute de espacios de ocio con la promoción d Salud

Murcia a Child Friendly City

Murcia‘s unwavering dedication to well-being is underscored by its recognition as a Child Friendly City by UNICEF. This trailblazing initiative aligns seamlessly with the Strategy for Health Promotion and Prevention in the National Health System, echoing the council’s commitment to fostering healthier lifestyles through education and environmental enhancements.

As Murcia embarks on this visionary journey, it not only sets a precedent for healthier living within its borders but also sends a resonant message to other municipalities. This proactive approach reaffirms Murcia‘s standing as a city with an eye on the future – a future that promises healthier spaces, healthier choices, and ultimately, healthier lives.