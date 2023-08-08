By Jo Pugh • 08 August 2023 • 8:46

Booze cruises are totally prohibited in Mallorca. Credit: Dirk Collins/Pixabay

A boat company which offered illegal booze cruise trips has been fined €161,000 by Calvia council.

According to the council the company was offering “party boat trips” at a cost of €45 per person.

Booze cruises are banned under the new law of excesses introduced by the Balearic government. Police became aware of the fact that around 130 people had boarded a boat in Magalluf.

On closer inspection police noticed that alcohol was being served on board. This sort of activity is banned under the new law.

Police noticed that some of the clients were already slightly worse for wear before they even boarded the boat.

Once on board, the officers discovered the sale of alcoholic beverages, blackboards with price lists and beer dispensers. There were unlabelled alcohol bottles and plastic carafes full of beer in the hold. Music equipment and amplifiers were also found, to enliven the planned party.

Juan Feliu – general director of activities and commerce, offences and sanctions – confirmed on Monday, August 7, that “this is a very serious infringement that has resulted in the corresponding fine of €161,000”.

It should be borne in mind that the company was surprised by the Local Police boarding customers on a boat equipped for the sale of alcohol.

“The evidence is irrefutable.”

Council official Juan Feliu said: “our tourist industry and their staff works long and hard to protect the good name of Calvia. We do not want our municipality to be tarnished by tourism of excesses.”

The Balearic government and the various island councils have launched a major crackdown on alcohol related tourism, especially in the Magalluf and Playa de Palma areas. Plain clothes police officers have started to patrol Magalluf as part of the crackdown. The plain clothes officers have only been in operation for a month, and their success rate for drunken offences is already being noted.