By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2023 • 14:36

Rincon de la Victoria confirms dates of the long-awaited Zarzuela Festival. Image: Rincon de La Victoria / Facebook.

The Department of Culture of the Rincon de la Victoria City Council has now officially announced the dates of the long-awaited Zarzuela Festival.

On August 25 and 26, the outdoor dance floor of CEIP Manuel Laza Palacio will become the setting for two extraordinary productions: Pharaoh’s Court and La Revoltosa, presented by the prestigious Andalusian Lyric Theatre Company.

The Councillor for Culture, Mari Paz Couto, revealed that this cultural event promises to delight attendees with its artistic and musical splendour.

“The talent of more than fifty people, including performers, orchestra, choir, production, costumes and lighting, will come together to give life to these musical jewels.”

The festival, which has already established itself as a benchmark in the region’s cultural scene, attracts residents as well as visitors and tourists nationwide who will enjoy top-level shows on summer nights in Rincon de la Victoria.

The Andalusian Lyric Theatre Company, whose manager is Pablo Prados, expressed its gratitude to the City Council for the unconditional support received over more than a decade. In addition, he pointed out the affection and warm reception that the Rincon public offers each year.

Famous for its innuendo-filled humorous dialogue, Pharaoh’s Court is set in Egypt. La Revoltosa which is a top work of the small genre takes place in traditional Madrid.

Each performance will have an approximate duration of one and half hours and will commence at 10:00.PM.

The performances are guaranteed to provide a magical atmosphere and a unique experience under the starry sky.

Tickets for the Zarzuela Festival are already on sale at Calasur Travel which is located at Calle Granada, 10, Rincon de la Victoria.

Those who purchase their tickets in advance will be able to enjoy a special price of €16.

There will also be tickets available at the box office on the days of the events for €18.

For more information or to reserve seats call: (+34) 951501097/8.