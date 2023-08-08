Spanish Couple Sold ‘Home Abortion’ Kits Online

By John Ensor • 08 August 2023 • 17:06

Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter.com

A couple in Spain were selling a drug prescribed to treat gastric problems, but which also has an abortive side effect.

A report published on Tuesday, August 8, gave details of how Policia Nacional officers in Ferrol, Galicia, arrested a man and his partner, allegedly responsible for offering medicines for ‘abortions at home.’

Prescription Drug Has Abortive Side-Effect

They were implicated in the illegal sale of a drug containing the active principle ‘misoprostol,’ designed for gastric treatment but capable of causing abortion as a side effect.

The Central Cybercrime Unit of the National Police initiated the investigation after an anonymous email tipped off the existence of an advertisement for the sale of a home abortion kit. Hundreds of such adverts were discovered on web portals and social networks, featuring the original name of the drug to lend credibility.

Man Forged Doctor’s Signature

In addition to the online adverts, various phone numbers and email addresses were provided for contact. A pharmacist later alerted the agents to a forged doctor’s signature on one of the prescriptions. During the investigation, it was revealed that 166 prescriptions for the home abortion kit drug were issued through the Social Institute of the Armed Forces (ISFAS) and sold illegally.

Once aware of the investigation, the suspects took security measures, closing their social media profiles and changing contact details. However, new inquiries revealed that the business continued through new channels.

Ultimately, agents confirmed that the accused had forged a doctor’s signature on 66 prescriptions. They also discovered that the medicines were sent through parcel companies to hundreds of buyers across Spain. The man purchased the medicines from various pharmaceutical establishments in the area to avoid arousing suspicion.

Both the man and his partner were arrested and charged with crimes against public health, necessary cooperation for abortion, document forgery, and fraud. Health authorities have warned about the grave risks associated with using this medication by pregnant women without a prescription.