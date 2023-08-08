By Jo Pugh • 08 August 2023 • 15:57

The man was caught red-handed at a scrapyard. Credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil has arrested two men, aged 46 and 63, in connection with the thefts of 84 catalytic converters.

As reported by the Guardia Civil on their Twitter account on Thursday, August 8, it was at the beginning of April when the Guardia Civil in Crevillente received several reports about the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles on public roads.

The Guardia Civil commenced Operation Kataliz.

In a first phase, investigators found out that the thefts were being carried out by a single person and that the stolen catalysts were not intended for later sale to workshops or individuals.

The thief was in fact looking to extract and sell the precious metals inside, such as palladium, rhodium and platinum.

Thanks to the investigators, it was found that the man had extensive knowledge in mechanics, which he used to carry out the removal of the catalysts quickly and silently.

In addition, they discovered that the man had committed similar thefts in the towns of Crevillente, Elche, Catral and Albatera.

The Guardia located up to 84 victims of stolen converters.

The metal extracted from the stolen pieces was later sold to a waste management company in the town of Crevillente.

Finally, on July 19, thanks to the work carried out by the officers in charge of the investigation, the man was arrested.

He was caught at the waste management company as he was about to make a sale.

#OperacionesGC | Esclarecidos 84 robos de #catalizadores en la provincia de #Alicante. El autor extraía los metales preciosos que contienen en su interior (paladio, rodio y platino) para su venta al peso. ☑ Recuperados: 30 catalizadores

☑ Detenidos: 2 (autor/comprador) pic.twitter.com/GpaSyUlTyQ — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) August 8, 2023



The person arrested was a 46-year-old man, who, in addition to the crimes of theft, for which he caused damage estimated at €54,000, is accused of identity theft, as he sold the catalysts “on behalf of other people”.

The person in charge of the waste management company was arrested for receiving stolen goods.

The Guardia Civil managed to recover 30 of the catalytic converters, valued at €30,000 euros, which have since been delivered to their legitimate owners.