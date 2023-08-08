Two More Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Celebrities Revealed

By Chris King • 08 August 2023 • 23:45

Image of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 logo. Credit: Twitter@bbcstrictly

THE names of the sixth and seventh celebrities taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing have been revealed.

With five contestants already announced, the Irish television presenter Angela Scanlon was announced on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show this Tuesday, August 8, as the next star preparing to hit the ballroom floor.

Angela is known for hosting BBC Two’s ‘Your Home Made Perfect’, and also presents shows on RTÉ. Her career in UK television started when she was offered the job of fronting Robot Wars.

‘I’m terrified, I’m excited, and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well – there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!’, she told the BBC Strictly blog.

Angela joins the list of Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Eddie Kadi who have been announced so far.

We can't wait to see Angela Scanlon hit the dance floor! She's our sixth celebrity for #Strictly 2023. https://t.co/cDA0pYywc5 @angelascanlon 💃 pic.twitter.com/rPhu6uENwj — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 7, 2023

Zara McDermott is the seventh celebrity

The former 2018 Love Island contestant, Zara McDermott, was revealed this afternoon on BBC Radio 1’s ‘Going Home with Vick and Jordan’.

Prior to taking part in the famous dating show, Zara worked for the Department of Energy and Climate Change and the Department of Education as a government policy advisor.

On several occasions, her work for young people has been recognised at the highest level. The Duchess of Cornwall and the Refuge charity invited Zara to Clarence House. She also worked with the Duchess on a visit to a SARC (Sexual Assault Referral Centre).

She was responsible for changing the law for victims of digital abuse after fronting a campaign to end violence against women and girls.

When Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales launched the ‘Shaping Us’ campaign, Zara was appointed as its ambassador.

We've got a text! @bbcthree documentary maker and former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott is joining the cast of #Strictly 2023 👉 https://t.co/Tc4IgUx9I3 pic.twitter.com/QsryZdYpZ5 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 7, 2023

‘I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life’, Zara told the BBC Strictly blog.

She added: ‘I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible’.