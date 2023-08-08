Two Teenagers Dead After Traffic Accident Caused By Wild Boar In Galician Province Of Lugo

By Chris King • 08 August 2023 • 18:06

Image of a family of wild boar. Credit: ZoranOrcik/Shutterstock.com

TWO teenagers lost their lives in the early hours of Tuesday, August 8, after a traffic accident caused by a wild boar.

As reported by the 112 Galicia, the incident occurred at around 0:15 am near the municipality of Chantada in the province of Lugo.

According to 112, the vehicle in which the two deceased were passengers in a vehicle that was travelling on the N-540. The driver allegedly swerved to avoid a wild boar as it crossed the road at Km 53, causing the car to leave the road and flip over.

#AXEGAInforma dun tráxico accidente en #Chantada onde dous mozos perderon a vida cando o coche no que viaxaban envorcou na N-540. O condutor do vehículo resultou ileso e foi necesaria a intervención dos bombeiros para excarcerar ás vítimas mortais.https://t.co/e9J3ICMHNV pic.twitter.com/SWBx7k9Ctk — 112Galicia (@112Galicia) August 8, 2023

The driver was unharmed in the accident but his two passengers died instantly as a result of the impact with the metal protection barrier at the side of the road.

Several witnesses reported the wild boar crossing the road

112 Galicia reported receiving an alert from several witnesses to the incident who requested medical assistance for the occupants of a car that had crashed after a near-miss with a wild boar.

They immediately deployed an appliance to the location from Lugo City Council’s Fire Fighting Prevention and Rescue Service.

A medical team from the Galicia-061 Health Emergency Centre was also dispatched, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Unit.

On arrival, members of the emergency services verified that the car left the road on the right-hand side and immediately collided with the protection barrier, which was embedded in the vehicle due to the strong impact.

Firefighters had to release the two passengers from the crashed car but the medical team was unable to do anything to save them and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver reportedly suffered an anxiety attack after the crash.

The two deceased boys were members of SD Chantada’s youth team

SD Chantada announced on its social network sites that two young people who died were footballers from their youth team. As a result, out of respect, the club has temporarily suspended all its activities.

In a tweet, the club wrote: ‘For SD Chantada the day dawned in the worst possible way. Two of the club’s youngsters lost their lives in the early hours of the morning due to a traffic accident. All the activity of this entity is temporarily suspended. From now on, SD Chantada is at the disposal of the families for whatever they need’.

A SD Chantada amaneceu da peor maneira posible. Dous xuvenís do club perderon a vida a pasada madrugada a causa dun accidente de tráfico Queda suspendida temporalmente toda a actividade desta entidade. Dende xa, a SD Chantada está a disposición das familias para o que precisen pic.twitter.com/QrzVdWfnLV — SD Chantada (@sdchantada) August 8, 2023

Wild boar are becoming an increased problem in some regions of Spain. In Andalucia, the authorities are preparing ‘exceptional measures’ to deal with the influx of these creatures. in areas such as Marbella and Cabo de Gata in Almería.