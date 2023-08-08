Unqualified Beauty Practitioner Arrested In Malaga

By John Ensor • 08 August 2023 • 10:53

Police confiscate treatments stored in refrigerator. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

It has emerged today that hundreds of clients have received aesthetic treatments, including Botox injections, from an unqualified individual who stored medicines in the fridge alongside her groceries.

A report was published on Tuesday, August 8, which revealed how a woman was arrested in La Cala de Mijas, in the province of Malaga, following an operation named ‘Botu’ conducted by the Guardia Civil. The arrest comes after five complaints from victims, leading to an investigation into her unlicensed practice of administering fake beautician Botox injections and other treatments.

Unqualified ‘Beautician’

The victims stated that they received aesthetic treatments such as injections of Botox or hyaluronic acid at the suspect’s private home. These unauthorised treatments resulted in various injuries, requiring medical treatment at several hospitals in the province.

Investigators discovered that the accused lacked both a medical degree and registration in medicine. These qualifications are mandatory to administer such treatments and to acquire the relevant medications. More than 100 people may have been affected by the fake beautician Botox injections performed by the detainee.

Treatments Stored In Household Refrigerator

During the search of her home, 3,400 units of Botox, a kilo of hyaluronic acid, various injectable medications, and numerous sanitary supplies were seized. The medicines were stored in her kitchen refrigerator without proper hygiene, mingled with regular food items.

The investigation continues to ascertain whether the medicines were obtained online from other countries and whether they complied with the pertinent health requirements. This has raised concerns over the broader public health implications.

She has been arrested for the alleged crimes of professional intrusion, injuries, and crimes against public health. The case highlights the risks associated with seeking fake beautician Botox injections and other aesthetic treatments from unqualified individuals.

The operation was carried out by members of the Malaga Guardia Civil, reflecting a determined effort to crack down on unregulated practices that endanger public health and the well-being of individuals seeking aesthetic treatments.