16-Year-Old Boy In ICU After Being Gored By A Bull During ‘Running Of The Bulls’ In Alicante’s Calpe

By Chris King • 09 August 2023 • 0:25
Image of a Spanish bull.
Credit: Ana Díaz Maqueda/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was gored in the knee and chest by a bull on the second night of ‘bous al carrer’ in the Alicante town of Calpe.
Municipal and health sources informed Europa Press that the teenager suffered several gorings, including one to the knee and chest, as well as subsequently being squashed against the security fence by the powerful beast.
As soon as the bull moved away from its victim, some of the other participants entered the area and carried him out of harm’s way so that he could be treated by the emergency services.
The young man was immediately transferred to Dénia Hospital where he reportedly underwent surgery and remains in a serious but stable condition in the ICU, according to 20minutos.es.
Earlier, another man was caught by a bull and fell backwards from an elevated surface, although the injuries he received were more minor.
This year’s ‘bous al carrer’ event began last Sunday and will continue until this Saturday 12. Organised by the Bous Commission, the bull runs are held on Calle Conde de Calpe. There are two releases each day, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.
Calpe has a fiesta annually with celebrations in honour of its patron saint the Virgen de las Nieves. Within the framework of these events, are the traditional ‘bous al carrer’, or bull runs.
They are the popular bullfighting festivities that are also held in the streets of many other municipalities of the Levante region, taking place in the afternoon and evening sessions.
Probably the most famous of all ‘running of the bulls’ festivities is the one held in Pamplona. The San Fermin festival is held annually in the Navarra region of northern Spain.
It has become an internationally recognised event which attracts ‘adrenalin junkies’ from all over the globe who believe they can outrun these gigantic and fearsome bulls. It has often proved to be extremely dangerous with some participants losing their lives after being gored by the animals.
