A Study That Claims To Know The Rudest Cities In Spain

By John Ensor • 09 August 2023 • 9:27
Image of a Spanish flag
Credit: Millenius/Shutterstock.com
The platform ‘Preply’ has conducted a study to find out which are the most rude cities in Spain, as well as a top ten, there’s also a list of the things people find most annoying.
Spain is one of the main tourist destinations around the world, and one of the things that defines Spanish culture is how expressive and direct Spaniards are when it comes to showing their emotions, writes OK Diario.
The study explained that the ‘Preply’ platform has followed a very specific methodology: interviewing more than 1,500 people in 19 Spanish provinces to ask them how often they encounter rude behaviour.
In addition, the interviewers asked them other questions, such as who are for them the rudest people, whether their neighbours or outsiders. Then, they analysed the data to establish which are the most rude cities in Spain. The behaviours that most annoy others, apart from insults, are not letting other vehicles pass when there is traffic and being on the phone all the time.
It must be noted that the traits listed are not exclusive to Spain, the behaviours shown below would be considered rude in most places around the world. With the rise of smartphones and technology, certain behaviours seem to be becoming more prevalent. Being engrossed in one’s phone in public or watching videos in public might be seen as newer forms of ‘rudeness’ that didn’t exist a couple of decades ago.
It’s possible that cities that are major tourist destinations may have higher instances of ‘rude’ behaviours simply because there are more interactions between locals and tourists, leading to more potential misunderstandings or differences in cultural expectations.
While these findings are intriguing, they should be taken in context. Rudeness, like beauty, often lies in the eye of the beholder. What’s important is fostering understanding and tolerance among different cultures and groups, and recognizing that what might be considered impolite in one place or context might be entirely acceptable in another.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
