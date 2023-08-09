AEMET Issues Red Alert For Record Temperatures Possibly Exceeding 44°C In Valencian Community

By Chris King • 09 August 2023 • 16:15

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

THE Valencian Community could experience its hottest day since 1950 on Thursday, August 11.

As a result, a red alert has been issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, after a new heatwave arrived in the provinces of Valencia, Alicante and Castellón this Wednesday 9.

Record values exceeding 44°C could be reached in the middle of Thursday according to the experts. It has even been suggested by AEMET that thermometers can hit an incredible 47°C in the Valencian municipality of Xàtiva that day. If there is no change in the breezes, then it seems quite possible that it might happen.

Aviso ROJO activado MAÑANA en el sur de Valencia por temperaturas que localmente pueden superar los 44 ºC.

Aviso naranja en Alicante y norte de Valencia por temperaturas de 40 a 43 ºC y amarillo en el interior de Castellón por máximas que pueden superar los 36 ºC. https://t.co/XPJ4Tg83b3 pic.twitter.com/rCaYazRnhe — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) August 9, 2023

Thursday, August 10

Thursday will begin with skies fluctuation between slightly cloudy and clear. In the morning there will be haze and in the afternoon, only in inland points, there is a ‘low probability’ of storms occurring.

A red warning will be in place for the entire south of the province of Valencia. In the rest of the province of Valencia and throughout Alicante, the warning is orange due to predicted values of 41°C in some parts.

In the interior of the Castellón province, the heat will not be so intense. As a result, a yellow warning is activated due to temperatures that could be around 36°C.

Friday, August 11

Temperatures will drop significantly on Friday, although they will continue to leave highs above normal for this time of year. Compared to the previous day, values could fall by as much as 10°C said the experts.

Minimum temperatures will also drop, although only in parts of the interior points. In the rest, they will remain unchanged and in coastal areas, they could even rise slightly.

Saturday, August 12

Few changes are expected on Saturday, with some atmospheric stabilisation expected, at least until the end of the week. The day will start with slightly cloudy or clear skies, with temperatures dropping in the interior south of the region, a situation that will not vary excessively in the rest of the territory, accompanied by a gentle easterly wind.