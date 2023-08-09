Artwork Stolen From Mallorca Has Been Recovered In Belgium

By John Ensor • 09 August 2023 • 12:57

A bi-national operation which was led by Spain’s National Police has recovered artwork in Belgium worth thousands of euros.

A report published on Wednesday, August 9, by the Policia Nacional today has revealed how four oil paintings stolen from a gallery in Palma, Mallorca, were recovered in Belgium.

Artwork Valued At Over €30,000

In an operation carried out in collaboration with the Belgian Interior Attaché in Belgium and the Belgian Ministry of the Economy Inspectorate, investigating officers belonging to the Spanish National Police have recovered four oil paintings which had been stolen in Spain.

Four of the seven works, valued at 31,000 euros, by the artists José Cheetham, Marc Badia, Dimitros Tade and Fabio Finamore, which a private individual had on display in a gallery in Palma, Mallorca, had been stolen in a heist carried out by several individuals.

The Spanish investigators identified the alleged suspects and, through the Interior Attaché in Belgium, in collaboration with the Inspectorate of the Belgian Ministry of Economy, were finally able to locate them on Belgian territory.

Thanks to the rapid action of all the units involved in the investigation, officers discovered the location where the suspects had hidden the works of art. Upon learning this investigators carried out an entry and search, which resulted in the immediate seizure of four of the seven works reported.

Art Thieves Arrested, Paintings To Be Returned

The alleged perpetrators were exposed, as well as the company through which they were acting, which was located in Brussels. The Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office has since ordered the return of the oil paintings back to their rightful owner.

International art theft is a sophisticated and prevalent crime that often involves the crossing of borders and intricate planning. Stolen artworks, such as the recent recovery of paintings in Belgium, demonstrate the importance of collaboration between various international agencies and law enforcement units.