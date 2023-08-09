Banks to be quizzed about arbitrary closing of customers’ accounts

By Linda Hall • 09 August 2023 • 12:30

EXCLUSIVE: Coutts branch in Eton (Berkshire) Photo credit: CC/Bill Boaden

THE Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has written to more than 20 UK banks, asking how many customer accounts they had recently been closed, suspended or denied.

They were also asked to explain why they had withdrawn their services and were given until August 25 to respond. An FCA report is expected by mid-September.

Earlier, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had called on the FCA to step up its investigation into lenders’ large-scale “debanking” of clients for what he said were their “lawfully held political beliefs.”

Lenders will also be obliged to reveal how many complaints they have received from vetoed customers.

Although the practice is by no means new, it aroused public interest and outrage after Coutts debanked UK leader Nigel Farage. The ensuing scandal prompted the resignation of Dame Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest to which Coutts now belongs.

Farage, who has now launched a website to assist other people ousted by their banks, obtained Coutts documents which showed that he had not met the bank’s “commercial criteria” for some time.

This requires customers to hold £1 million (€1.16 million) in investments or loans or savings of £3 million (€3.48 million) but the decision to close his accounts was also based on disquiet that Farage’s “xenophobic, chauvinistic and racist views” endangered Coutts’ reputation.

According to a Mail on Sunday investigation, more than a million bank accounts have been shut since 2019 “and the rate of closures is accelerating.”

Figures made available under a Freedom of Information application revealed that banks are likely to break last year’s record of 343,500 accounts closures in 2022.

Depending on their motives, a bank can shut an account with a fortnight’s notice if they suspect it is being used to launder money,

The FCA said than closer monitoring by banks could be partly responsible for the recent increase in shutdowns. It has also been suggested banks that have become too cautious and over-dependent on artificial intelligence when investigating and flagging fraudulent behaviour.