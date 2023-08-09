By Jo Pugh • 09 August 2023 • 9:26

There are three access points in Benidorm. Credit: Benidorm City Council.

DURING the first two months of the summer season, nearly 5,000 people have used the three accessible beach points for disabled people in Benidorm.

The figure was provided by the councillor for the area, Mónica Gómez, on Tuesday, August 8, who said that “for two decades, Benidorm has been a pioneer in the implementation of this service, with which bathing is provided to people with functional diversity, or who present mobility problems”.

According to the data provided by Gómez, in June 2,472 people made use of the accessible beach service.

Slightly more than half of those used the accessible beach point at Elche Park. Almost 1,000 opted for the one on Levante beach, and 270 for the one in La Cala.

In July the user figures were similar for each beach, with 2,360 users in total.

“Despite the fact summer and Easter are when the highest amount of users are registered, the truth is that the demand for the service is sustained throughout the year”, said Gómez

“During the twelve months of the year, the three accessible beach points of Levante and Poniente operate, with opening hours increasing as the season progresses”, he added.

From January to June of this year, the three accessible beach points assisted more than 10,000 bathers.

“Benidorm’s beaches are an example of accessibility at a national and international level with a model that other destinations and municipalities have been replicating” Gómez said.

“The council and the concessionaire company maintain permanent contact with the users of the accessible beaches, and collect their suggestions in order to further improve the service, which is highly valued by the people and families who make use of it, especially in relation to the attention they receive from the staff”.

An accessible beach point is an area where disabled people can gain access to the beaches and the sea via accessible public transport, reserved parking spaces, access ramps, shaded areas and changing rooms. A specialised team is onsite to assist.