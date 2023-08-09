Campo de Gibraltar Receives €7.3 Million

By John Smith • 09 August 2023 • 16:01

Minister Montero with representatives of the Campo de Gibraltar Councils Credit: San Roque Council

WHILST discussions continue to take place over the forming of a new Spanish National Government, work must continue with the PSOE coalition still running the country.

The acting Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, visited San Roque on Tuesday August 8 to sign a series of collaboration agreements with the eight municipalities of the Campo de Gibraltar.

The total amount involved is €7.3 million, with just over a million going to San Roque which is home to Sotogrande.

The signing of the documents took place in the Palace of Governors and mayors and other representatives of the Campo de Gibraltar consistories attended, as well as Juan Lozano, acting president of the Commonwealth of Municipalities, the entity that will be in charge of distributing this aid.

The sub-delegate of the Government of Spain in Cadiz, José Pacheco, the coordinator of the General State Administration in the Region, Francisco Gil, and the president of the Cadiz Provincial Council, Almudena Martínez also attended.

A proportion of the money being given to the municipalities is to help with the problem of water shortage and waste management although Minister Montero made special mention of her personal pleasure that the Government had been able to advance the improvement of the Algeciras-Bobadilla railway.

The decision to make this money available was based on several submissions made by the various local councils which were compiled via the Commonwealth County Board in February of this year and the those present were pleased that the decision to grant the financial support was being pushed through before any possible change of government could stop the process.

Mayor of San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, host of the meeting who is himself a member of the PSOE party thanked the minister for her personal involvement and expressed his council’s hope that the current government would continues to hold onto power.

The Campo de Gibraltar is an area in Cadiz Province close to but not including Gibraltar which consists of Algeciras, La Linea de la Concepcion, San Roque, Los Barrios, Tarifa, Jimena de la Frontera, Castellar de la Frontera and San Martin del Tesorillo.