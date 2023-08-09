Citizens In Hawaii Leap Into Ocean To Evade Raging Inferno

By John Ensor • 09 August 2023 • 18:45

Wild Fires In Hawaii. Credit: Sen Tim Richards/Facebook.com

In a desperate attempt to escape roaring wildfires sweeping across the Hawaiian island of Maui, residents of Lahaina were seen taking refuge in the sea.

The conflagration in Lahaina, one of at least seven wildfires which are currently ravaging Hawaii, led to immediate evacuations and frequent power outages, with rescue activities impeded by scattered wreckage. Dozens of residential properties and commercial establishments in the city, which is home to approximately 13,000 individuals on Maui’s western side, were either completely obliterated or gravely impacted by the firestorm, according to a report by the BBC, Wednesday, August 9.

Hawaii Fire Department Overwhelmed

‘Buildings on both sides were engulfed,’ local business owner Alan Dickar told CBS. ‘There were no fire trucks at that point. I think the fire department was overwhelmed.’ Mr Dickar continued, saying, ‘a lot of people just lost their jobs because a lot of businesses burned. A lot of people lost their homes… this is going to be devastating for Maui.’

In an interview with Hawaii News Now, resident Dustin Kaleiopu lamented the loss of his house in the disaster: ‘Everything that we’d ever known was gone. Our church, our schools, every single memory we had on this household. Everything was gone in the blink of an eye.’

Fuelled by potent winds from Hurricane Dora, hundreds of miles away, along with low humidity and dry conditions, the Lahaina fire is one of several inflamed by the weather, as per the National Weather Service’s Honolulu office. Local authorities commented that the turbulent winds have hindered helicopter firefighting endeavours.

Huge Devastation Caused By Wildfires

Approximately 15,000 people were without electricity as of 9:00 am EST (2:00 pm BST), stated PowerOutage.us, and broad evacuations resulted in road closures and suspension of schooling across significant portions of Maui. Accommodations have been prepared for those displaced from their residences.

On the evening of August 8, Hawaii’s acting governor, Sylvia Luke, declared a state of emergency, summoning the state’s National Guard. ‘It’s definitely one of the more challenging days for our island given that it’s multiple fires, multiple evacuations in the different district areas,’ County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin told CBS.

Although the flames in Hawaii are generally smaller compared to those in California, experts have cautioned that they often cause more destruction. This is because Hawaii’s ecosystem, which evolved without fires prior to human settlement, can lead to the removal of vegetation.