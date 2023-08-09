Cocaine Dumped In Sea Affects Shark Behaviour

By John Ensor • 09 August 2023 • 8:12
Sharks behaviour studied
Credit: Solarseven Shutterstock.com
When drug traffickers dump drugs such as cocaine into the sea, what effect does this have on marine life? One study looked at shark behaviour.
Researchers observed a significant alteration in shark behaviour, especially in Florida, following an event involving drug traffickers dumping cocaine bales into the sea. Marine biologist Tom Hird noted that this phenomenon occurred in a strategic region near the Gulf of Mexico, where the local waters have become contaminated with massive doses of the soluble drug, writes 20 Minutos.
‘This is the only place in the world where a shark could come into contact with such massive doses of cocaine,’ stated Hird, explaining that the sharks are almost permanently in contact with the substance. Tom Hird dedicated a television special called ‘Cocaine Shark’ on the Discovery Shark Week program, a chapter referring to ‘Cocaine Bear,’ a film depicting the real event of a bear consuming cocaine and becoming particularly aggressive.
The study aimed to highlight the reality of ocean pollution and its effect on marine life. It was reported that some researchers conducted experiments to test shark behaviour, employing fake cocaine bales and replica swans. Surprisingly, several sharks swam towards the bales, ignoring the swans.
In a further experiment, scientists tossed bait balls filled with fish powder, which, according to Hird, triggers a dopamine hit in the shark’s brain. This action caused quite a stir in the sharks, Hird explained.
The exact quantity of cocaine consumed by the sharks remains a matter of speculation. This case illustrates the broader issue of ocean pollution and draws attention to the unexpected consequences that human actions can have on marine ecosystems.
The situation in Florida serves as a unique example of how illicit activities can profoundly impact the environment and wildlife. It remains a reminder that ocean conservation must address not only traditional pollutants but also the unexpected factors that arise from human criminal behaviour.
