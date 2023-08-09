Corrie Actress, East Enders Star And Paralympian Among Latest Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Reveals

By Chris King • 09 August 2023 • 17:32
Image of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 logo.
Credit: Twitter@bbcstrictly
THREE more contestants on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing were revealed this Wednesday, August 9.
The first name, announced on BBC Breakfast, was that of actress Ellie Leach, who soap fans will know as the Coronation Street character Faye Windass, whom she played on ITV for 12 years.
She was involved in storylines that included getting pregnant as a 13-year-old. Her final moments on the popular soap revolved around Faye reconnecting with the child she had given up.
Coronation Street's Ellie Leach has a new storyline… #Strictly 2023!
👉 https://t.co/TuURVGBzdg @ellieLleach pic.twitter.com/92Qux11eKA
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 9, 2023
‘It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true!!!!’, Ellie told the BBC Strictly blog.
The highly-decorated 44-year-old British World and Paralympian athlete Jody Cundy CBE became the 11th celebrity to be revealed for this year’s dancing show during the BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast show.
During a glittering career across swimming and cycling events, Jody won eight Gold, one Silver and three Bronze medals while representing Great Britain at seven Summer Paralympics.
He accumulated another 23 world titles in multiple World Championships, with the most recent win coming this week in Glasgow at the World Cycling Championships.
Jody had the prestige of becoming the first man in Paralympics GB history to win medals at seven different games when he competed at Tokyo in 2121.
He's won Gold, Silver and Bronze. Now Paralympian Jody Cundy has set his sights on glitter with a place on #Strictly 2023! 🥇
👉https://t.co/IjBj3TwTuz @jodycundy pic.twitter.com/Sg3l5nWf9Z
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 9, 2023
He continued: ‘So far away from what I’m used to, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself way out of my comfort zone, especially as I’m always last onto the dance floor” Can’t wait to get stuck in, bring on the glitter and sequins!’.
As announced on BBC Breakfast this morning, joining Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach and Jody Cundy will be 20-year-old Bobby Brazier.
As a model, Bobby paraded on the runway during Milan Fashion Week for the world-renowned fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana. Soap fans will recognise him as Freddie Slater from BBC One’s flagship soap opera EastEnders.
From the Slater family to the #Strictly family, say hello to @bbceastenders Bobby Brazier!
👉 https://t.co/RmIvXUu6SG pic.twitter.com/I55rb51s2P
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 9, 2023
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.