EasyJet Children’s Summer Flight School

By John Smith • 09 August 2023 • 16:34

Never too young to consider your future career Credit: easyJet Media Centre

There is a great new opportunity for budding young airline pilots and cabin crew living in or visiting the UK as easyJet has launched a new Summer Flight School.

The plan is to combat ill perceived gender stereotypes of pilot and cabin crew jobs and inspire more young people to consider a career in aviation.

According to new research by the airline, it claims that just under four in ten children (37 per cent) still believe that a pilot is a job exclusively for men, so easyJet is inviting children aged 7 – 12 to go behind the scenes at its training centre for hands on training experiences with real easyJet pilots and crew, to challenge these outdated stereotypes.

This innovative event introduced for the first time by the airline will offer children the opportunity to take the controls of an Airbus A320 flight simulator, learn what it takes to provide the best inflight service to passengers and find out from easyJet pilots and cabin crew about their jobs and how they got there.

easyJet has launched the initiative after a poll of 2,000 British parents and their children found that two thirds (66 per cent) of British parents still believe there are misconceptions that being a pilot is a job for men rather than women and that most parents (86 per cent) believe that gender stereotypes of jobs start at primary school age.

Almost three quarters (72 per cent) of adult females who took part in the survey said that when they were a child, they believed only men could be pilots, while nearly two thirds of men (63 per cent) said they never considered a role as cabin crew due to their gender.

Now, in a sign of how views are changing more than two thirds (68 per cent) of girls surveyed said that they believed both boys and girls could be a pilot, indicating a positive shift in attitudes compared to the previous generation.

The story is slightly different as far as boys are concerned with a minority of 28 per cent still believing that cabin crew is exclusively a job for women and the same proportion of girls believing being a pilot a job for just boys.

The fact is however that only around 6 per cent of pilots worldwide are women, so, easyJet has been focused on tackling this industry-wide gender imbalance for several years and has nearly tripled the number of female pilots in its ranks since 2015.

The majority of primary school aged children agreed that the chance fly a plane was the most exciting thing they could experience during the summer holidays (whilst half admitted being a pilot or cabin crew when they were older would be a dream job.

easyJet’s Summer Flight School takes off from August 21 at easyJet’s London Gatwick training centre and free of charge places can be booked https://easyjet.eventbrite.com now.