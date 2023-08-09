Malaga’s Population Increased By 26,000 Last Year

By John Ensor • 09 August 2023 • 12:17

Polpulation. Credit: blvdone/Shutterstock.com

Recent statistics have shown that Málaga at the head of Andalusia in attracting foreign population. Is Malaga’s growing population an indication of the province’s growing appeal, particularly to foreigners seeking new opportunities?

The province of Málaga continues to witness a steady rise in population, reaching 1,761,893 according to the latest figures published by the National Statistics Institute (INE). In the past year alone, Málaga has gained 26,181 people, with a significant majority, 21,165, being foreign nationals. The remaining increase consists of Spanish nationals, writes Malaga Hoy.

A closer look at the data reveals that as of July 1, 2023, 322,278 foreigners resided in the province, an increase of 21,165 from the previous year. The gender breakdown shows that of these foreigners, 156,044 are men and 166,234 are women. Compared to the figures from July 2022, this reflects a consistent growth in the foreign population, contributing to Málaga being at the forefront of Andalusia in attracting non-Spanish residents.

The Spanish population in Málaga has also seen an increase but to a lesser extent, with an addition of 5,021 residents since July 2022, reaching a total of 1,439,615. Dividing the population by gender, there are 735,723 women and 703,892 men residing in the province.

In terms of age groups, the most densely populated are those between 40 and 49 years old. While the group aged 40 to 44 has slightly declined, the population between 45 and 49 years has increased to 148,846, consisting of 121,935 Spaniards and 26,911 foreigners.

The youngest population shows interesting dynamics too. The group of children aged 0 to 4 has slightly decreased to 67,681, with 34,949 boys outnumbering 32,732 girls. Among these, 55,946 are Spanish and 11,735 are foreigners. Similarly, the population between 5 and 9 years old has slightly decreased to 85,866, with boys again outnumbering girls.

Young adults aged 20 to 29, however, present a different picture, with a total of 184,054 residing in Málaga. This reflects an increase of 4,420 people compared to July 2022, with the foreign nationals numbering 15,635 in the 20 to 24 group, and 21,369 in the 25 to 29 group.

These figures reflect Málaga’s ongoing appeal in a region known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and unique blend of cultures.