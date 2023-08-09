Narcos Actor Pedro Pascal Could Not Get Into Pedro Pascal Exhibition

By John Ensor • 09 August 2023 • 19:51

Left to Right: Russell Tovey, Pedro Pascal and Robert Diament. Credit: Talkart/Instagram.com

Is there anything more ironic than a renowned actor being unable to enter an exhibition dedicated to himself?

On Sunday, August 6, Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Narcos, attempted to visit an art show dedicated to him at the Rhodes Gallery in Margate, Kent, only to find it closed. The exhibition, titled ‘ADHD Hyper Fixation and why it looks like I love Pedro Pascal’, was created by 45-year-old Essex artist Heidi Gentle Burrell from Wickford, who was also absent at the time, writes Essex Live.

Heidi later discovered that Pascal had visited her exhibition along with fellow actor Russell Tovey and artist and former musician Robert Diament, through a photo posted on Instagram, on August 7. She commented, ‘It was absolutely fantastic. Although I can imagine he’s slightly embarrassed, with all the art being about him! I’m gutted he showed up on a Sunday when the gallery was closed. I’d love for Robert to bring him along when we’re actually open.’

Heidi began focusing on her art during the summer of 2020 as an outlet for her ‘self-diagnosed’ ADHD. Her fixation on Pedro Pascal led to the creation of this special exhibition, expressing her fascination with him through various artistic forms, including painting and Photoshop.

‘So many lovely people have messaged me in the last couple of days. I completely understand why Robert didn’t tell me he was going with Pedro – they want their privacy. But I’m a bit gutted I missed them!’

Heidi’s prior inspirations include characters from popular culture like Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street. However, her recent focus on Pedro seemed unique. She explained, ‘I used to watch him in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and lots of crime dramas, which I always thought he was really good in. I wouldn’t call myself an obsessed fan – but I do hyper-fixate on capturing him in my art.’

Jessica Rhodes-Robb, who runs the Rhodes Gallery, spotted Heidi’s work on Instagram and invited her to the show. Heidi met Robert Diament during the setup, leading to Pedro’s attempted visit. The gallery later regretted its closure at the time, celebrating the ‘wonderful and amazing’ occurrence on social media.

Pascal rose to prominence for portraying Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones and Javier Peña in the Netflix crime series Narcos. He also went on to appear in the films Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), The Equalizer 2 (2018), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

Since 2023, he has played Joel Miller in the HBO drama series The Last of Us. This year, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.