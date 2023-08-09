Airlines should provide free-phones for customer enquiries instead of charging for calls

By Linda Hall • 09 August 2023 • 13:00

AIRLINES: Should provide freephone lines for customers

SPAIN’S Ministry of Consumer Affairs announced fines for several airlines which do not provide a free-phone service for clients.

Even when this did exist, the unnamed airlines “put obstacles” in users’ way, the Ministry explained.

“This means they are not complying with their legal obligations to clients,” a Ministry statement said.

Regulations specify that an airline’s telephone should be accessible to all consumers and not linked to a special tariff or a certain area. They should also be free and prefixed by either 800 or 900, known technically as “automatic reversed charge.”

As air transport is considered a “basic service of interest”, companies were obliged to make one of these lines available, the Ministry said.

This stipulation came into effect following modifications to the Consumers’ Defence Law during the last legislative term which was introduced to protect consumers considered to be vulnerable.

Failure to observe these modifications will result in fines of between €150 and €10,000 for minor infractions and between €10,001 and €100,000 in cases deemed to be serious.

In those cases where the benefits to an airline not providing a free-phone exceeded the amount of the fine, the sanction could be increased by between 200 and 400 per cent for minor infringements. When considered serious, the fine could be between 400 and 600 per cent higher.

The free-phone requirement came hot on the heels of further Ministry of Consumer Affairs fines for several low-cost airlines which have been charging for passengers’ hand luggage.

Although the ministry did not identify the airlines, consumers’ association Facua named them as Ryanair, Vueling, Easyjet y Volotea.

The outcome of both issues remains to be seen, as the ministry headed by Alberto Garzon has admitted that action taken against alleged exploitation by airlines has had little real effect.

This included a 2020 formal complaint lodged with the courts against 17 airlines which during the pandemic failed to correctly inform clients of the option to claim refunds for cancelled flights.

To date, nothing more – let alone a ruling – has been heard regarding the issue.