Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Reveals Contestants Number Eight And Nine

By Chris King • 09 August 2023 • 1:12

Image of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 logo. Credit: Twitter@bbcstrictly

THE reveals keep coming for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, with the eighth and ninth names now announced.

Following Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon and Zara McDermott into the mix will be actor and television presenter Adam Thomas.

Fans of the BBC dancing show will know Adam as Adam Barton from the ITV soap Emmerdale. More recently, he made a return to Waterloo Road, the BBC One school-based drama, where he reprised his role of Donte Charles.

Adam’s participation was revealed during the Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, James & Matt on Tuesday, August 8.

In 2016, the star was one of the contestants on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’. He followed that up by returning to co-host ‘I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp’, the show’s spin-off.

‘Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai’ saw Adam team up for a six-part travel series on ITV with his two brothers, Ryan and Scott.

Dance lessons are on the curriculum for Waterloo Road's Adam Thomas he's ready to be schooled in the world of #Strictly! 🕺🏻https://t.co/XmoYvSHB5o @adamthomas21 pic.twitter.com/seh8gwYYI1 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 8, 2023

‘I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it! I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor…I can’t wait!’, Adam told the BBC Strictly blog.

The ninth celebrity to be revealed is Nikita Kanda

Nikita Kanda, the current host of the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show, revealed during her spot on Tuesday 8 that she was the next celeb taking part in this year’s dance contest.

At the recent Asian Media Awards, the presenter was nominated for Presenter of the Year. She is well known for conducting interviews with top showbiz stars and has regularly reported on a wide range of topics on ‘The One Show’ on BBC One.

Speaking with the BBC Strictly blog, Nikita said: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!’.