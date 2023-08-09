Today Could Be Spain’s Hottest Since Records Began

By John Ensor • 09 August 2023 • 10:26

Heatwave. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

Spain is bracing for one of the hottest days in modern history, with today’s extreme temperatures potentially reaching record highs.

On Wednesday, August 9, virtually the whole country will be on alert for high temperatures, with red warnings issued in parts of Andalusia, Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Madrid, and the Basque Country, where highs may soar to 45 degrees Celsius. According to Meteored, this will likely rank as one of the five hottest August days in the last 73 years, writes Nuis Diario.

Temperatures Expected To Peak Today

This week will see the country’s third heatwave, which could linger until Friday. However, it’s predicted to reach its zenith on Wednesday, with temperatures beginning to cool by Thursday.

The unprecedented heat is attributed to the current atmospheric stability, coupled with an influx of warm, dry air from North Africa and suspended dust. The Spanish meteorological agency, AEMET, has explained in a tweet that the heatwave’s intensity comes from what will probably be one of the warmest air masses to traverse the Peninsula, exceeding many maximum values measured between 1991 and 2020.

Meteored adds that accompanying the extreme heat will be a rush of suspended dust and haze from North Africa, which could affect air quality and public health.

Warnings will be set at orange levels in regions like Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Extremadura, Navarra, and Rioja, while Catalonia, Galicia, and the interior of the Valencian Community will see yellow warnings.

In the majority of Spain’s interior, temperatures are expected to climb above 40 degrees, possibly reaching 45 in Toledo and Jaén. AEMET has noted in a tweet that the average temperature for tomorrow might set a record for that date since 1950.

High Temperatures Continue Through Night

These sweltering daytime temperatures will be followed by equally hot nights, with many regions unlikely to dip below 23 to 25 degrees, likely causing discomfort for those trying to sleep.

Last Monday, Badajoz recorded Spain’s highest temperature, reaching 44.8 degrees at 5.50 pm, followed closely by Merida and Barcarrota, both in the province of Badajoz.

This scorching start to August follows a July that was recorded by the Climate Change Service (C3S) of the European satellite system Copernicus as the warmest month ever. July was 0.72 degrees warmer than the 1991-2020 average and about 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial average.

In response to this extreme heat, authorities across most regions are urging citizens to take precautions such as sun protection, hydration, avoiding outdoor sports, staying indoors during peak heat, closing windows, and paying particular attention to vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses.