By Jo Pugh • 09 August 2023 • 10:21

The loving gesture was found near Javea. Credit: Ann Van Campfort /HLN

SOME Flemish tourists have made an unusual discovery during their holiday in Javea.

Ann Van Campfort from Kapellen went swimming with her family on Saturday, August 5.

Ann and her in-laws had taken a boat trip to Portitxol bay, when the group decided to stop for a swim at around noon.

They attached their boat to a buoy about 300 metres offshore. The sea was quite rough that day, and Ann, who had become a little seasick, was resting at the back of the boat when she saw something floating in the water, reported Belgian newspaper, HLN.

“I jumped in and swam over to it. I fished it out and saw that it was a plastic rose,” she explained to HLN.

“It had a Spanish message: ‘Quieres casarte conmigo?’ (Will you marry me?)

When I took a closer look at the rose on the boat, I saw that it was attached to a box. I opened it and it contained an engagement ring.”

Ann is sure that the rose must have accidentally ended up in the sea.

“As you can see in the photos, there is a string hanging from the rose and it really looks like this string has been snapped or got caught in something.

We believe the piece of string was attached to a boat or a jet ski and somehow broke.”

The Flemish tourist also added that it was indeed a real ring, and that the rose was most likely lost somewhere nearby, off the coast of Javea.

It seemed that the rose had not been in the water very long. “Everything still looks pretty good.”

The family would like to find the owner, because everything indicates that a special occasion turned into a very sad one for her beau.