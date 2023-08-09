UK And EU In Diplomatic Row Over Calling Falklands ‘Islas Malvinas’

By John Ensor • 09 August 2023 • 15:19

War memorial at Port Stanley, Falkland Islands. Credit: Alex Petrenko/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A recent diplomatic exchange between the UK and the EU has prompted the question, did Brussels deliberately ignore Britain’s warning over the controversial Falklands name issue?

During the summit held in Brussels on July 17-18 between EU countries and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean State (CELAC) bloc, the UK’s Foreign Office minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, warned the EU about Argentina’s reaction concerning the Falklands. This is now evident, as details have emerged of the diplomatic row that followed, writes The Express, Wednesday, August 9.

‘The UK is unequivocal, including with the EU and its member states, that there can be no discussions on sovereignty unless the Falkland Islanders wish. In a referendum in 2013, the islanders overwhelmingly decided to remain part of the UK family.

‘Ahead of the EU-CELAC summit, the UK engaged with the EU, at senior official and ministerial level, to underline the risks that any language on the Falklands would be misrepresented by Argentina as the EU taking a position on the issue,’ stated Lord Ahmad.

In a jointly-signed declaration by the EU, the subsequent statement referred to the UK Overseas Territory as ‘Islas Malvinas,’ which is Argentina’s designation. Buenos Aires later praised this as a diplomatic victory, with Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez expressing joy over Twitter for his nation’s longstanding claim on the Falklands.

Lord Ahmad later commented: ‘Following publication of the summit communique we again engaged to express our disappointment at the language used, and to request that the EU publicly clarify that their position has not changed, and that they do not endorse the Argentinian position. They have since done so,”

In an attempt to clear the misunderstanding, EU’s foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano announced, ‘The EU member states have not changed their views and positions concerning the Falklands/Islas Malvinas. The EU is not in a situation to express any position on the Falklands/Islas Malvinas, as there is not any Council discussion on this matter.’

Downing Street subsequently denounced the EU’s ‘regrettable choice of words, on the historically sensitive topic.