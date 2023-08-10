Back to the paperchase as Defra rules out digital certificates for fish exports

By Linda Hall • 10 August 2023 • 10:31

FARMED SALMON: Britain’s biggest food export Photo credit: CC/Tim Harrison

DIGITISING the health certificates required for the UK’s fish and chilled food exports to Europe would have saved £3 million (€3.48 million) in post-Brexit paperwork.

Now the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has told companies taking part in a pilot scheme, introduced in early 2022, that the trials will end. There was no mention of a replacement system.

“Whilst moving to a fully digital service for export health certificates remains our ambition, we are planning to bring the current exercise to a close,” an official told the fish farmers, according to the Guardian.

The sector had welcomed the electronic certificates which would have greatly cut down on the paperwork involved, obliging lorryloads of chilled fish to pass through third-country controls in Boulogne (France).

This is the principal centre for processing fresh fish for sale to supermarkets and restaurants and it was hoped that the digitised system would first have been introduced in the UK and subsequently in Ireland, the Netherlands and Scandinavia.

Salmon is Britain’s biggest food export and the Defra decision had left companies with ongoing red tape costs, said Salmon Scotland, which represents the farm-raised sector.

“These have already been racking up for more than two and a half years,” Tavish Scott, Salmon Scotland’s chief executive.

“The salmon industry is worth £760 million (€881.41 million) to the economy,” Scott said. “Other sectors selling chilled food, including poultry and cheese, could have also benefited from the digital certification,” he added.

The organisation called on the government to act quickly, bearing in mind the impact of the extra paperwork and inevitable delays on perishable goods.

Stalling the digitisation project followed on from the government’s announcement that it was delaying, yet again, the first phase of paperwork required for EU fresh food producers exporting to the UK. These will now not be introduced until next year, Defra admitted.