Caregiver Stole €40,000 From 89-Year-old Man

By John Ensor • 10 August 2023 • 10:39

Suspect Taken Into Custody. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A betrayal of trust by a caregiver in Spain has left an elderly man financially ruined.

The shocking incident occurred in the town of Cabezón de la Sal, Cantabria, where a 50-year-old woman was arrested at the beginning of August. She had taken advantage of the 89-year-old man she was caring for, seizing around €40,000 from his bank account and changing the details of his will, as reported by the Guardia Civil.

Suspect Exploited Man’s Trust

It was the ROCA team of the Civil Guard in Cantabria, as part of its work to assist the elderly and vulnerable, who at the end of July was informed of the situation in which an elderly man found himself having been left without practically all of your savings, possibly the victim of a scam.

The caregiver had managed to convince the victim, whom she had known for a long time, to open a joint bank account under the pretence of managing his financial affairs. In less than two months, she extracted €32,000 through online purchases and ATM withdrawals, also stealing €8,000 in cash from his home.

Although the two had originally agreed on a financial payment for her services, the woman persuaded the man to alter his will in her favour. The victim’s pension was also redirected to the new joint account, resulting in a complete loss of direct control over his income.

Woman And Partner Arrested

Investigations led to the woman’s arrest in early August. The woman’s partner, a 63-year-old resident of Santander, is also being investigated for collaborating in the crimes of fraud and theft.

The ROCA team of the Civil Guard in Cantabria, through contacts with social workers, has taken steps to request aid from this man to reduce the precarious economic situation in which he currently finds himself.

This alarming case highlights the potential vulnerabilities faced by the elderly and the need for vigilance in ensuring their protection and well-being.