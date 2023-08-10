Estepona Hosts The Blues

By John Smith • 10 August 2023 • 13:05

Richard Ray Farrell just plays the Blues Credit: Richard Ray Farrell Facebook

FOR some reason, Malaga Province attracts a number of Spanish exponents of the Blues and three top bands will be playing at the Estepona FestBlues.

The concert starts at 10pm on Saturday August 19 at the Estepona Bullring and the headline act will be the Richard Ray Farrell Band.

This dedicated blues guitarist and harmonica player who was born on the New York side of the Niagara Falls will be bringing his style of Blues to the Costa del Sol.

Playing harmonica and guitar he has performed and sung alongside many of the American Blues greats and his performance covers country, rock, ragtime, swing and, above all, the Blues paying tribute to both Chicago and the Mississippi Delta.

Despite his upbringing in the US, he actually moved to Paris as a teenager, earning a living busking and then moved onto Spain where he busked but was also part of a Spanish Blues Band and is now a Malaga resident.

After settling in Spain, he started working with Jimmy Carl Black, long-time drummer with Frank Zappa and decided to move back to America, releasing a number of albums before succumbing once again to the call of Malaga.

Speaking about the music he loves, Farrell once said “The Blues will never die, because it’s not a fad, it’s a way of life.”

Also on the bill will be Eneko Alberdi y La No Solo Blues Band and Alberdi is a Basque guitarist who also lives in Malaga where he is involved in many different musical projects including Jazz, Blues and Rock (he is passionate about the guitar work of Jimi Hendrix).

The third band signed for this concert are the Gangberries, another local group who play a mixture of the Blues and Folk Rock.

Visit https://www.enterticket.es/eventos/festival-blues-estepona to purchase tickets for what promises a great night of music in a comfortable outdoor arena under the stars.