Estepona Hosts The Blues

By John Smith • 10 August 2023 • 13:05
Richard Ray Farrell just plays the Blues
Credit: Richard Ray Farrell Facebook
FOR some reason, Malaga Province attracts a number of Spanish exponents of the Blues and three top bands will be playing at the Estepona FestBlues.
The concert starts at 10pm on Saturday August 19 at the Estepona Bullring and the headline act will be the Richard Ray Farrell Band.
This dedicated blues guitarist and harmonica player who was born on the New York side of the Niagara Falls will be bringing his style of Blues to the Costa del Sol.
Playing harmonica and guitar he has performed and sung alongside many of the American Blues greats and his performance covers country, rock, ragtime, swing and, above all, the Blues paying tribute to both Chicago and the Mississippi Delta.
Despite his upbringing in the US, he actually moved to Paris as a teenager, earning a living busking and then moved onto Spain where he busked but was also part of a Spanish Blues Band and is now a Malaga resident.
After settling in Spain, he started working with Jimmy Carl Black, long-time drummer with Frank Zappa and decided to move back to America, releasing a number of albums before succumbing once again to the call of Malaga.
Speaking about the music he loves, Farrell once said “The Blues will never die, because it’s not a fad, it’s a way of life.”
Also on the bill will be Eneko Alberdi y La No Solo Blues Band and Alberdi is a Basque guitarist who also lives in Malaga where he is involved in many different musical projects including Jazz, Blues and Rock (he is passionate about the guitar work of Jimi Hendrix).
The third band signed for this concert are the Gangberries, another local group who play a mixture of the Blues and Folk Rock.
Visit https://www.enterticket.es/eventos/festival-blues-estepona to purchase tickets for what promises a great night of music in a comfortable outdoor arena under the stars.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.