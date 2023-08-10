Jet Ski User Dies After Falling Into The Sea At A Beach In The Malaga Resort Of Fuengirola

By Chris King • 10 August 2023 • 17:47

Image of a jet ski rider at sea. Credit: ventdusud/Shutterstock.com

A man lost his life while riding on a jet ski off a beach in the Malaga coastal resort of Fuengirola on Wednesday, August 9.

As reported by the 112 Andalucía Emergency Service, an operator received a call at around 4:40 pm. The caller informed them that an accident involving two people riding a jet ski had occurred at a beach in front of the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España in Fuengirola.

The coordinating centre immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location, along with an ambulance from the health services and members of Maritime Rescue. Local and National Police units were also dispatched.

Medics confirmed the man’s death on arrival

On arrival, it was verified by the medical team that there was nothing that could be done to save the man’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was confirmed to malagahoy.es that the deceased presented symptoms of having drowned. There was no indication as to the health status of the other jet ski passenger.

An investigation has been initiated by the Guardia Civil, in line with standard judicial protocol, to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatality. The force confirmed however that no other vessel had been involved in the accident.

A similar jet ski incident occurred in the city of Malaga in July

A similar incident occurred in the city of Malaga on July 17. A 32-year-old woman was a passenger and fell off the jet ski she was riding off the beach in the El Palo district of the Costa del Sol city. According to a report the following day, the driver of the jet ski allegedly tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

The accident was reported at around 8:50 pm with a caller requesting urgent medical assistance for a woman who had stopped breathing after falling into the water. She subsequently passed away.

In coordination with the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil and Maritime Captaincy of Malaga, a pioneering campaign was launched by the Local Police of Malaga.

Its objective was to control possible negligence and infractions carried out by jet skis and recreational boats, designed to: ‘protect the integrity of the users and bathers themselves’.