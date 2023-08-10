By Anna Ellis • 10 August 2023 • 15:00

July down 1,314 self-employed workers in Andalusia. Image: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com.

The Special Scheme for the Self-Employed (RETA) closed the seventh month of the year with a monthly loss of 1,314 self-employed workers in Andalusia (-0.2 per cent), with Seville being the province with the largest loss (-0.6 per cent).

This decline was marked by the fall in enrolment in education (-4.6 per cent) and commerce (-0.2).

The total number of self-employed workers has reached 3,344,562 self-employed workers in Spain and 570,615 in Andalusia.

The president of ATA Andalucía, Rafael Amor, confirmed: “The data known today on enrolment in Andalusia are within normality.”

“Of the fall in self-employed workers, more than half are in education, a sector that tends to reduce its activity in the summer months.”

“Nevertheless, we continue to be a leading region in terms of the number of self-employed, with more than 570,000.

“So far this year, one out of every three self-employed people who have registered in Spain is Andalusian”, said Rafael Amor, who believes that the growth of the self-employed in Andalusia is due to the fact that “Andalusia is a land of entrepreneurship and there are many facilities for starting up your own business”.

If we compare 2023 with 2022…

In the data on the self-employed, if we compare with July 2022, the Social Security data show that the communities with the greatest weight of tourism have increased their enrolment in Spain over the last year, while nine have lost self-employed workers, in addition to the two autonomous cities.

In other words, if we compare July 2022 with July 2023, the two archipelagos show an increase of 2.2 per cent in enrolment of the self-employed, and there is also a notable increase in the Autonomous Community of Valencia (+1.1 per cent), Madrid and Andalusia (0.6 per cent) and Catalonia (+0.2 per cent).

The average in Spain is an increase of 0.1 per cent of the self-employed, a total of 3,617 more self-employed. Andalusia in this period added 3,404 self-employed workers, which demonstrates the strength of the community and its contribution to the positive data in Spain.