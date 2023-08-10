Malaga Gang Distributed Sexual Performance Drugs

By John Ensor • 10 August 2023 • 12:17

Credit: PoliciaNational/Twitter.com

A recent investigation by Spain’s National Police uncovered a gang which used online advertisements that lured unsuspecting victims into the illegal drug trade.

In a sweeping crackdown in the towns of Tarragona, El Vendrell, and Reus, officers acting on intelligence gathered since June 2022, successfully dismantled a criminal organization. The culprits were engaged in the trafficking of anabolic drugs and sexual stimulants through the Internet and various sex shops, according to a report today by the Policia Nacional.

Sex Drugs Marketed Online

The Technological Investigation Brigade of the Central Cybercrime Unit of the National Police detected advertisements on various Internet portals, social networks, and instant messaging channels. These advertisements promoted medicines banned by the European Union, prompting an in-depth investigation into the criminal activities.

Through meticulous investigations, authorities identified the criminal group operating in the provinces of Tarragona and Seville and in the municipalities of Malaga and Valencia. They were selling prohibited drugs and others, the distribution of which without medical control is also forbidden.

The group acquired drugs against erectile dysfunction, anabolic drugs, and other substances such as poppers from Holland, China, and India. They sold these drugs through virtual pharmacies and sent them through parcels. Physical points of sale were established in sex shops in the towns of Tarragona, El Vendrell, and Reus.

Police Seizures And Arrests

In a coordinated operation, 11 members of the organization were arrested and 11 entries and searches were made. The seizures included 65,000 pills of anabolic and sexual stimulants, 100 popper cans, €80,500 in cash, 25 kilos of pills in packages retained throughout Spain, various computer equipment, three electric weapons, a detonating pistol, and 50 blank cartridges.

The operation sheds light on the role of modern technology in aiding criminal activities. It raises serious concerns about the ease with which illegal substances can be marketed and sold online, which poses a risk to public health and safety.