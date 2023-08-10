By Anna Ellis • 10 August 2023 • 8:45

Coming soon and not to be missed: Craft Beer Festival fun in Rincon. Image: astarot / Shutterstock.com

Beer fans need to look no further than Rincon de la Victoria as it is set to hold its Craft Beer Festival, Birra & Art.

The event will take place from Saturday, August 12 to Tuesday 15 in the Plaza Al-Andalus.

The event will offer a wide variety with 45 different types of beer supplied by nine national and international breweries: Spanish craft breweries such as La Cibeles (Madrid), Blanca y Verde (Cádiz), Segral (Granada), INSITU and Tablada (Seville), Paulaner Munchen (Germany), La Chouffe (Belgium), Hop House (Ireland), Foster’s (Australia).

There will also be 24 stands offering international gastronomy including German sausages, Latin food and Argentinean barbecue, to name a few.

There will also be handicraft stalls as well as live concerts.

The Councillor for Tourism, Antonio Jose Martin, confirmed: “This is an event that attracts a large audience and sells more than 2,000 litres of craft beer throughout the festival. This year, the public will be able to taste a selection of the best international beers.”

“The event is a commitment to the national craft beer sector with new trends and flavours, and can be enjoyed by the whole family.”

The Mayor, Francisco Salado, highlighted his interest in the event “which adds to the tourist, the gastronomic and socio-cultural offer of the area and offers entertainment for the people of Rincón, visitors and tourists”.

The head of Mervensur, the company organising the event, Jose Miguel Macias, added: “We are maintaining the same festival format with different types of beer. Visitors will have German tables and chairs where they can taste the beers and gastronomic products whilst listening to some quality live music.”

The Festival programme includes live Pop Rock concerts daily, all concerts are free of charge and start at 9:30.PM.

Beers can be sampled for the price of €3.

The festival will open to the public on Saturday 12 August at 7:00.PM.