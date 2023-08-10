Puzzle Solutions Edition 1988

1 Boar; 2 Riga; 3 Aura; 4 Abel; 5 Lair; 6 Rear; 7 Ring; 8 Garb; 9 Bend; 10 Dill; 11 Limb; 12 Both; 13 Hood; 14 Drew; 15 Wolf; 16 Find. GONDOLA

1 Israel; 2 Electronic organ; 3 Hammerhead; 4 Keel; 5 Negligee; 6 Felicity Kendal; 7 Edward Heath; 8 Winchester; 9 Hamlet; 10 Negative.

Across: 1 Amps; 8 Longfellow; 9 Footnote; 10 Copy; 12 Byroad; 14 Thread; 15 Fiends; 17 Sector; 18 Stem; 19 Adoption; 21 Laundryman; 22 Keel.

Down: 2 Misogynist; 3 Slat; 4 Untold; 5 Affect; 6 Electric; 7 Sway; 11 Pianoforte; 13 Ointment; 16 Stairs; 17 Storms; 18 Solo; 20 Tank.

Across: 5 Ajar; 7 In question; 8 Duty; 10 Cosy; 12 Ova; 13 Dressy; 16 Sabre; 18 Ape; 20 Brim; 21 Iris; 22 Nee; 24 Verve; 25 Tongue; 26 Nor; 27 Cope; 29 Limb; 33 Unattached; 34 Lees.

Down: 1 Ink; 2 Ouzo; 3 Espy; 4 Dim; 5 And; 6 Aptly; 9 Hobby; 10 Casino; 11 Tea; 13 Delve; 14 Spiv; 15 Serene; 17 Amen; 19 Usurp; 23 Ego; 25 Tripe; 27 Cite; 28 Puce; 30 Bus; 31 Bar; 32 Web.

Across: 1 Puppy, 4 Violet, 9 Parasol, 10 Soñar, 11 Nosy, 12 Celofan, 13 Ask, 14 Star, 16 Aire, 18 Dar, 20 Pólvora, 21 Ache, 24 Crime, 25 Culprit, 26 Signal, 27 Rooks.

Down: 1 Pepino, 2 Poros, 3 Yeso, 5 Insultar, 6 Long for, 7 Tirano, 8 Block, 13 Arboleda, 15 Talking, 17 Spices, 18 Dance, 19 Lentes, 22 Carro, 23 Oler.

chin, chit, coil, coin, hill, hilt, hint, icon, inch, into, itch, lilt, lino, lint, lion, loci, loin, loti, noil, olio, otic, thin, tich, till, toil, chill, chino, clint, litho, tonic, chiton, lotion, oilcloth, LOINCLOTH

EASY

HARD

