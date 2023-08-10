Elon Musk Auctions Off Iconic Twitter Paraphernalia Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1988

By Eugenia • 10 August 2023 • 10:07

WORD SPIRAL

1 Boar; 2 Riga; 3 Aura; 4 Abel; 5 Lair; 6 Rear; 7 Ring; 8 Garb; 9 Bend; 10 Dill; 11 Limb; 12 Both; 13 Hood; 14 Drew; 15 Wolf; 16 Find. GONDOLA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Israel; 2 Electronic organ; 3 Hammerhead; 4 Keel; 5 Negligee; 6 Felicity Kendal; 7 Edward Heath; 8 Winchester; 9 Hamlet; 10 Negative.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Amps; 8 Longfellow; 9 Footnote; 10 Copy; 12 Byroad; 14 Thread; 15 Fiends; 17 Sector; 18 Stem; 19 Adoption; 21 Laundryman; 22 Keel.
Down: 2 Misogynist; 3 Slat; 4 Untold; 5 Affect; 6 Electric; 7 Sway; 11 Pianoforte; 13 Ointment; 16 Stairs; 17 Storms; 18 Solo; 20 Tank.

QUICK

Across: 5 Ajar; 7 In question; 8 Duty; 10 Cosy; 12 Ova; 13 Dressy; 16 Sabre; 18 Ape; 20 Brim; 21 Iris; 22 Nee; 24 Verve; 25 Tongue; 26 Nor; 27 Cope; 29 Limb; 33 Unattached; 34 Lees.
Down: 1 Ink; 2 Ouzo; 3 Espy; 4 Dim; 5 And; 6 Aptly; 9 Hobby; 10 Casino; 11 Tea; 13 Delve; 14 Spiv; 15 Serene; 17 Amen; 19 Usurp; 23 Ego; 25 Tripe; 27 Cite; 28 Puce; 30 Bus; 31 Bar; 32 Web.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Puppy, 4 Violet, 9 Parasol, 10 Soñar, 11 Nosy, 12 Celofan, 13 Ask, 14 Star, 16 Aire, 18 Dar, 20 Pólvora, 21 Ache, 24 Crime, 25 Culprit, 26 Signal, 27 Rooks.
Down: 1 Pepino, 2 Poros, 3 Yeso, 5 Insultar, 6 Long for, 7 Tirano, 8 Block, 13 Arboleda, 15 Talking, 17 Spices, 18 Dance, 19 Lentes, 22 Carro, 23 Oler.

NONAGRAM

chin, chit, coil, coin, hill, hilt, hint, icon, inch, into, itch, lilt, lino, lint, lion, loci, loin, loti, noil, olio, otic, thin, tich, till, toil, chill, chino, clint, litho, tonic, chiton, lotion, oilcloth, LOINCLOTH

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

