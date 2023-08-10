The Alternative Malaga Fair: Las Noches del Inglés

By John Ensor • 10 August 2023 • 13:16

Credit: MasMalaga.es

For those looking for an alternative way to enjoy the Malaga Fair, there is another option which blends different cultures and musical styles.

From August 10 to 20, the English Cemetery of Malaga, the Iberian Peninsula’s oldest Protestant necropolis, is hosting an extended programme for the series Las Noches del Inglés. This unique cultural event promises to offer a diverse and invigorating selection of concerts, presenting an alternative way to enjoy the festivities, according to Mas Malaga.

English Nights

The special fair edition of Las Noches del Inglés (English Nights) begins tonight August 10 at 11.00 pm with Claudia Urbano. Her musical journey through boleros and coplas, coupled with jazz improvisation, weaves together Cuba, Mexico, and Andalusia.

On Friday, August 11, the voice of Alicia Tamariz will fill the night with jazz. At 10:00 pm, she and clarinettist Camilo Motta will perform harmonies inspired by world music. Flamenco will then centre stage the following day at 11.00 pm, led by Miguel Astorga, Manuel Millán, and José Carlos Ramírez Cortés.

Venezuelan singer-songwriter Georgina will perform on Monday, August 14. Known for her collaborations with artists like Pablo López, visitors can look forward to an exceptional evening. Funk takes centre stage on Tuesday, August 15 with Percutora Neo Funk, while on Wednesday 16, the cover band Los Perrillos will provide the entertainment at 10.00 pm.

Second Week Of Music

On Thursday, August 17, Sara Muñoz and Carlos Moratalla celebrate the iconic album ‘Desire’ by Bob Dylan at 10.00 pm. Lovers of Swing music can look forward to Friday, August 18 with music provided by Swing Out Studio and Los Djangolines at 9.00 pm. And on Saturday 19, Diego Lara and Pablo Guzmán are set to entertain with Jazz, Brazilian, and Cuban music

The final touch to the ten-day event will be a classical recital by Alfa Brass on the last weekend. With drinks and snacks available at La Terraza del Inglés, the atmosphere should be perfect for families and friends.

Las Noches del Inglés is a project sponsored by various organizations including the Consejería de Turismo, Cultura y Deporte de la Junta de Andalucía. The event stands as a testament to Malaga’s rich cultural fabric, offering a refreshing blend of musical genres in a historical setting.