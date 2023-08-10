By Anna Ellis • 10 August 2023 • 13:31

Train spotters' dream: Belgian Tubize 2069 departing from Belgium today. Image: Tubize 2069 vzw / Facebook

A Belgian steam locomotive known as the Tubize 2069 is departing from Belgium today, August Thursday 10.

The wagon will travel almost 1,000km and is heading for Wolzstyn in Poland to take part in the iconic Parade of Steam Locomotives which has been dubbed the mecca of steam locomotives in Europe.

The festival takes place on 19 and 20 August and is considered one of the most important railway events in the whole of Europe.

The first event took place in Wolsztyn in 1991 and every year attracts thousands of tourists.

“It’s an honour for us because Wolsztyn is the European mecca for steam locomotives,” confirmed Wim Charita, head of the Belgian association that owns the locomotive, in an interview with the Belgian station RMF FM.

The Tubize 2069 locomotive will not travel to Poland on rails, as this is already practically impossible and would be too expensive. It will be loaded into a special truck equipped with rails. It weighs 37 tonnes, so road transport is possible,” explained Wim.

The locomotive will still make a stop at a small festival in Wallonia and will arrive in Poland on August 17. Over the weekend of August 19 and 20, it will take part in the International Parade of Steam Locomotives 2023 alongside its old friends from Luxembourg, Germany, the Czech Republic and, of course, Poland.

The Tubize 2069 locomotive is named after the village 30 km south of Brussels, where it was built in 1927 by Belgian builder Ateliers Metallurgique de Nivelles.

Together with her two ‘sisters’, 2068 and 2070, she provided services for ‘Metallurgy Hoboken’ (now Umicore), a Belgian metal engineering company near Antwerp.

The other two trains were converted to diesel locomotives.

The special Tubize 2069 can travel at a maximum speed of 50 kilometres per hour and returned to tracks in 2021 after a long six-year restoration.

It still runs between Baasrode-North and Puurs every Sunday in August and September.