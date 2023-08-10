Travel Anxiety: What British holidaymakers Worry About

By John Ensor • 10 August 2023 • 15:58

House Break-in. Credit: Nancy Beijers/Shutterstock.com

How safe is your home when you’re on holiday? One in four travellers have returned to find calamities such as burglary or theft waiting for them.

A survey of 2,000 adults who have travelled within the past five years reveals a disturbing number of incidents at home, including theft of packages and perishable food turning bad. Conducted by Ring, the study found that a quarter of the respondents faced problems such as a flooded house or pilfered deliveries, and a shocking 18 per cent had their homes burgled, according to The Express.

In the poll, 15 per cent reported their garage being invaded during their absence. Other common issues included spoilage of food due to neglect in emptying the refrigerator, failure in handling waste disposal, and overlooking cancellation of subscription deliveries.

The managing director of UK, EU & International at Ring, Dave Ward, said: ‘Having an extra layer of security at home when you go away on holiday can help give worried or anxious travellers added peace of mind. Investing in smart home security allows holidaymakers to check in on their home while away.’

Worries That Affect Holidaymakers

A majority of 78 per cent expressed a desire for some mechanism to supervise their property when away. Precautionary security measures were taken by 38 per cent of those polled prior to travelling. Over a fifth (21 per cent) voiced unease about leaving their homes unattended, and 14 per cent felt a week was the longest they could stay away without worrying.

On average, concerns about home safety begin after five-and-a-half days of being away. Currently, 38 per cent of the respondents own a smart security device equipped with a camera, and 15 per cent of them review it regularly.

The foremost concern is forgetting essential items at home (33 per cent), followed by concern over weather at the destination (27 per cent), with home break-ins fourth on the list (also 22 per cent). Around 35 per cent even admit that the stress of preparing for a holiday deters them from taking a break.

A list of common home disasters faced by holidaymakers includes mouldy food in the fridge, dead plants, overflowing waste bins, decaying food left out, theft of packages or deliveries, forgotten lighting, burglary, flooding, garage break-in, and neglected subscription cancellations.